Fatal shark attack leaves Plettenberg Bay reeling, beaches closed
Authorities have closed beaches in Plettenberg Bay after Tuesday's fatal shark attack at Sanctuary Beach.
The National Sea Rescue Institute’s duty crew was alerted to the incident after eyewitnesses raised the alarm.
RELATED: Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale
"On arrival at the scene, the body of an adult male, believed to be a local, was recovered from the water from the back surf line onto an NSRI rescue craft,” said NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon.
“The body was brought to the NSRI Plettenberg Bay rescue station. An NSRI doctor, Western Cape EMS and the South African Police Services responded. Sadly, the injuries sustained were fatal and the man was declared deceased by the doctor," said Lambinon.
The Bitou Municipality is asking sea users to be careful following the fatal attack.
#NSRI #PlettenbergBay duty crew were activated following eye-witness reports of a shark incident involving a swimmer at #SanctuaryBeach, on the Robberg side of Robberg 5, Plettenberg Bay.Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased man: https://t.co/60J6VDaZrl— National Sea Rescue Institute (@NSRI) June 28, 2022
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
When the rescue teams went out… an adult local man’s body had been recovered…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
While shark attacks are more prevalent in South Africa… They’re still very few, relative to being knocked dead by a car… There are more people in the water, more marine recreational activities… They’re recording every single shark attack…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
... a Great White Shark was spotted near Sanctuary Beach [after the attack] … So, this is the suspect…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fatal shark attack leaves Plettenberg Bay reeling, beaches closed
