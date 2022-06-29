South Africans are not good in holding govt accountable - Shilowa
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has slammed South Africans for not being able to hold government accountable.
He was in studio with Clement Manyathela and says ordinary citizens must learn to use elections to hold elected government accountable.
I don't go with this thing that Pravin Gordhan is not being dealt with because he is Indian, because he is a minister and I think that is just lazy thinking. South Africans are just not good in holding government accountable.Mbhazima Shilowa - Former Gauteng premier
We must hold hold them accountable at the time of the elections. We need to strengthen civil societies and accountability means we need to hold even those that we hold dear to account, because in that way, we will be able to move forward.Mbhazima Shilowa - former Gauteng premier
Listen to the audio for more.
