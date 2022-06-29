Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Loadshedding is less severe in Cape Town than in the rest of South Africa.
The City of Cape Town is usually able to reduce load shedding by a stage due to its 180 megawatts hydroelectric power plant at the Steenbras Dam.
“Steenbras is really well maintained,” said City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Wednesday.
“It’s humming along like a well-oiled machine, and that really is the secret. Last week, our engineers foresaw load shedding might get worse because of the strike, so we stored up reserves."
RELATED: Middleclass Johannesburg is migrating 'to small coastal towns or Cape Town'
“We’ve been able to protect residents of Cape Town from stage six load shedding. We have enough reserves to keep us at two stages below the rest of the country.
“Our bigger project is to end load shedding in Cape Town,” said Hill-Lewis.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Geordin Hill-Lewis (scroll up to listen).
We’re [Cape Town] buying our own independent power… Eventually, we’ll say goodbye to Eskom permanently… We’ve had 15 years of load shedding! … We’re just not going to wait any longer in Cape Town. We’re just going to do it ourselves…Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town mayor
RELATED: Cape Town aims to soon be 1st city in South Africa without loadshedding
We need to buy as much power as possible, as quickly as possible… There is an ideological aversion to giving up the state monopoly on energy. Once that dam breaks, there’s no going back. Eskom as we know it will be gone forever…Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town mayor
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
