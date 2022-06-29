Joburg businesses lose out on profit due to load shedding
JOHANNESBURG - Small business owners in some parts of Johannesburg continue to bear the brunt of power cuts - which have brought their operations to a standstill.
South Africa was on stage 4 load shedding and at 4pm on Wednesday afternoon Eskom was expected to implement stage 6 load shedding till 10pm.
Power cuts have had a devastating impact on small business owners, and they are scrambling to keep their businesses afloat.
Some of the affected business owners said they had been forced to find alternative ways to deliver services to their customers.
In Randburg, businesses have been brought to their knees.
Owners cited their reliance on electricity to operate and how load shedding turned customers away.
Precious of Precious Hair and Nail Salon said stage 6 load shedding meant they had to close earlier than usual and lose out on profits.
"Ever since we have been having this load shedding, it has been a very tough business for us because the time they are taking electricity and the time they bringing back the electricity is just a loss of business for us, I do not want to lie. I have been struggling like nobody cause of electricity".
It’s a slow move in this area for small business owners because of the rolling power cuts.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg businesses lose out on profit due to load shedding
