Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel
Southern Sun Africa (SSA) is selling its majority shareholding in the Southern Sun Ikoyi Hotel in Lagos.
It owns 75.55% of the Ikoyi, one of Nigeria's top business hotels.
Nigerian entities own the balance of 24.45%, reports Niametrics.
It says the hotel's being acquired by Kasada Albatross Holding, a subsidiary of Qatar-based Kasada Hospitality Fund LP.
RELATED: Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding
The Ikoyi Hotel is a landmark in Lagos and a home from home for many international visitors says Dianna Games in conversation with Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield).
It is the end of an era... There's a lot of speculation that the Accor hotel group which is French, is part of the Kasada portfolio, and the hotel will be renamed Accor, but that's not been finalised yet.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Games says it's a case of Southern Sun selling a well-performing hotel in order to fund lesser-performing hotels in Southern Africa.
The hotel is doing better now than it even did before COVID, but the Group is looking for revenues to support its Southern African portfolio which is which has really battled through the COVID period.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
That's an interesting development... I think these are the kind of decisions that business leaders have to make in this wild ride of a world we're living in at the moment.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Listen to Games' Africa update on the Africa Business Focus:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SouthernSunIkoyi/photos/a.210541282462042/1214570205392473
More from Business
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
Unions: Eskom must improve 3 issues for wage talks to move forward
Negotiations between the power utility and unions resumed on Friday morning after reaching a dead-end last week.Read More
Google South Africa down after failing to renew local domain
Users who have tried to access the search engine have received error messages since early on Friday morning.Read More
What legal options do Eskom, govt have to force workers to return to work?
With the ongoing power outages coming as a result of strike action, what can be done to get people back to work?Read More
Unclaimed assets of R33.5 billion in SA - could some of the money be yours?
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Rosemary Lightbody, Senior Policy Adviser at the Association for Savings and Investment SA.Read More
Eskom lowers power cuts to stage 4 but stage 6 to return
Eskom said it had managed to replenish its emergency reserves and that the country had been moved to stage 4 power cuts.Read More
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member
Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence.Read More
Property giant Growthpoint battling to get diesel for generators to properties
The Money Show interviews Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management at Growthpoint Properties, amid the power crisis.Read More
SA is 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding - Eskom
Eskom said stage 8 would be implemented if there's a shortage of 8,000 megawatts on the national grid.Read More
More from Africa
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president
Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the southern and northern regions.Read More
Energy sector moves up a gear
Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector.Read More
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU
Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.Read More
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream
South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES.Read More
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways
It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.Read More
How much life insurance do you really need?
A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance.Read More
“Africa is an amazing continent with so much potential”
Africa’s first Nobel laureate in Literature leads the way at the University of Pretoria-hosted African Genius Awards.Read More
How your morning coffee can help the environment
Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how:Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special
Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album
John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination.Read More
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars
Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.Read More
South Africans are becoming increasingly reliant on painkillers
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Shaquir Salduker, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
Influencer culture in SA: Consumers demanding authenticity and honesty - expert
Recent studies also reveal that a growing number of consumers say that they’re more likely to trust what influencers say about brands much more than what brands say about themselves.Read More
A Tembisa recorder programme transforms young lives through the gift of music
John Maythem is joined by musician and composer, Roland Moses, to describe the sustainable music programme he created at Nokuphila School.Read More
We miss hunting locusts, eating Christmas lunch as children, say callers
Clement Manyathela spoke to callers about what they miss the most about their childhood.Read More
What James Bhemgee's story teaches us about the mistreatment of SA artists
Lester Kiewit spoke to Marlene le Roux - CEO at Artscape Theatre, about the life of James Bhemgee and what his death reveals about how the country neglects its artists.Read More
Scrap the darkness and negativity: Here are the week's heartwarming stories
Mandy Wiener spoke to the founder of Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque about some of the week's positve news.Read More