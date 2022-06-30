Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom The utility said it will take a few weeks for its power generation system to fully recover to pre- strike levels. 3 July 2022 3:03 PM
Complex pipeline network and high water levels complicated Khaya Magadla search Rescue workers retrieved Magadla’s body in a waste pipeline near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday - a devastating end to a p... 3 July 2022 11:38 AM
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand... 3 July 2022 8:28 AM
View all Local
DA threatens strike action over BELA Bill The BELA Bill proposes changes to the South African Schools Act which seeks to hand control to the Education Department in determi... 3 July 2022 12:48 PM
Assault case against Malema, Ndlozi postponed to 29 September The pair appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning on assault charges. 1 July 2022 3:02 PM
'The ANC is incapable of being renewed': Mervyn Bennun withdraws support for ANC John Maytham spoke to former ANC member Mervyn Bennun about his decision to withdraw his membership and support for the party. 1 July 2022 6:18 AM
View all Politics
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand... 3 July 2022 8:28 AM
Unions: Eskom must improve 3 issues for wage talks to move forward Negotiations between the power utility and unions resumed on Friday morning after reaching a dead-end last week. 1 July 2022 6:17 PM
Google South Africa down after failing to renew local domain Users who have tried to access the search engine have received error messages since early on Friday morning. 1 July 2022 2:58 PM
View all Business
Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 3 July 2022 8:58 AM
Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination. 2 July 2022 5:03 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur "All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton... 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
View all Sport
Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo: I appreciate that my work allows me to be me The multi-talented media personality says her work, which has largely centred on relationships, was never really intentional. 2 July 2022 12:56 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube to end youth month with empowering film lecture Award-winning actor and founder of The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, Sello Maake kaNcube talks about the upcoming Gauteng Film C... 28 June 2022 11:45 AM
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans. 29 June 2022 9:12 PM
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017. 29 June 2022 3:10 PM
View all World
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
Energy sector moves up a gear Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector. 29 June 2022 4:19 PM
View all Africa
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel

30 June 2022 8:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nigeria
The Money Show
Lagos
Bruce Whitfield
Dianna Games
hotels
Africa at Work
Southern Sun Hotels
Southern Sun
Motheo Khoaripe
Ikoyi Hotel
Kasada Group
Accor Group
Southern Sun Africa
Southern Sun Ikoyi

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.
Image credit: Southern Sun Ikoyi on Facebook @SouthernSunIkoyi

Southern Sun Africa (SSA) is selling its majority shareholding in the Southern Sun Ikoyi Hotel in Lagos.

It owns 75.55% of the Ikoyi, one of Nigeria's top business hotels.

Nigerian entities own the balance of 24.45%, reports Niametrics.

It says the hotel's being acquired by Kasada Albatross Holding, a subsidiary of Qatar-based Kasada Hospitality Fund LP.

RELATED: Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding

The Ikoyi Hotel is a landmark in Lagos and a home from home for many international visitors says Dianna Games in conversation with Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield).

It is the end of an era... There's a lot of speculation that the Accor hotel group which is French, is part of the Kasada portfolio, and the hotel will be renamed Accor, but that's not been finalised yet.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Games says it's a case of Southern Sun selling a well-performing hotel in order to fund lesser-performing hotels in Southern Africa.

The hotel is doing better now than it even did before COVID, but the Group is looking for revenues to support its Southern African portfolio which is which has really battled through the COVID period.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

That's an interesting development... I think these are the kind of decisions that business leaders have to make in this wild ride of a world we're living in at the moment.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Listen to Games' Africa update on the Africa Business Focus:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel




