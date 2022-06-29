Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well





The Tashas Group has announced big plans to expand internationally.

The hospitality chain started the popular Tashas Cafe franchise in South Africa 17 years ago.

Founded by Natasha Sideris and her brother Savva, the Group has grown from one restaurant to 15 in South Africa, and nine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

And it's not limited to the Cafes South Africans know so well - the brand now houses five distinct restaurant concepts says Tashas.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) finds out more from Natasha Sideris, founder and CEO of the Tashas Group.

She explains that the siblings bought back the Group from Famous Brands in 2019.

Siberis describes the period that followed as one of the most, if not the most difficult time in their 17-year history.

They did everything they could to survive she says, which included streamlining and simplifying the business.

We were lucky enough to have come out, I won't say unscathed but lucky enough to come out of it and now are slowly and nicely recovering... In fact some of the restaurants are doing better than they were pre-COVID, both in South Africa and Dubai. Natasha Sideris, Founder and CEO - Tashas Group

She says they are helping those stores still struggling and asking landlords to assist as well.

Sideris herself has been living in Dubai for the last six years, while brother Savva runs the South African business.

She says they are still positive about the market at home.

We are opening our 16th store in Lynnwood in August, in Pretoria... and we think there's a market for another four or five... Natasha Sideris, Founder and CEO - Tashas Group

They currently have nine restaurants in the Middle East, six of which are Tashas outlets.

The plan is to open a few more in the region, and also grow the other brands.

They're also aiming to launch a Tashas Restaurant in the UK towards the middle or end of 2023.

We're entering that market very cautiously. There are high barriers to entry and no-one knows what's happening in terms of inflation and Brexit, so we'll just go with one store... Natasha Sideris, Founder and CEO - Tashas Group

