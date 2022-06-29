Lack of travel history in monkeypox cases a concern - health dept





The Minister of Health Joe Phaahla has called for the country to be vigilant after a second positive case of monkeypox was confirmed.

The patient is a 32-year-old man from Cape Town with no travel history, suggesting a strong possibility that it was a local transmission.

The lack of a travel history for the two cases has been a cause for concern for the government as national spokesperson for the Department of Health, Foster Mohale, says that local transmissions could mean that the number of positive monkeypox cases could be higher.

While the government does contact tracing, Mohale urges the public to exercise good hygiene practices along with a sharp vigilance.

Mohale says officials will update the public once more information is uncovered.

The point of departure is contact traces, which is what we are currently doing. Our officials on the ground [are] trying to do the contact tracing, working closely with the patients and we will update the public as soon as we get more information about the reports on the contact traces. Foster Mohale, National spokesperson - Department of Health

The public is also urged to keep an eye out for symptoms and alert authorities if they suspect they might have the virus.

