Here's why over 50% of South Africans don't trust our drinking water
A survey conducted to measure the opinions on the quality of drinking water suggests that over 50% of South Africans are not confident that the water they are consuming is entirely safe.
WaterCAN manager Dr Ferrial Adams says the lack of confidence in our tap water has led to many opting for bottled water instead, with residents in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo doubting its quality more than those living in Gauteng and the Western Cape.
A recent Blue Drop report says the state of the municipal water is dire and that South Africans should start sitting up and taking note to bring a deeper awareness about the state of our water supply.
Though municipalities regularly test the country's drinking water for the Department of Water and Sanitation, Adams says the challenge South Africans face is the reports not being readily available to the public, something they are legally obligated to do.
They're not meeting standards but they need to make that information available for the public and they're not... by legislation, by law, if there's a problem with the water, they need to publicly state that.Dr Ferrial Adams, Manager - WaterCAN
A major concern from South Africans includes the smell and presence of particles (and sometimes even amphibians) in the water, which is not helping their faith in the quality of the water coming out of their taps, leading to many feeling sick.
There are a lot of people who said that after drinking [tap water], they felt sick after a while or they were nauseous, etc... and I think the only time that municipality is really going to start sitting up and listening, is when more people start getting sick and it becomes a pandemic, which I think we're heading in that direction.Dr Ferrial Adams, Manager - WaterCAN
Find out more about the quality of the country's water and what you can do to take action here.
Listen to the full interview below.
