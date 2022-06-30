How a power surge plug can save your electrical appliances
As South Africans battle with rolling power cuts, households and businesses are urged to have a power surge plug to avoid electrical appliances being damaged.
Power surge plugs are used to prevent damage on electrical appliances from lightning and high voltage surges when the electricity is switched back on.
Henri van Eetveldt, who is the head of engineering at Rubicon, urges household and business owners to have a power surge plug to avoid severe damage to appliances.
There is a power surge that happens due to Eskom's switching back on all the switches that gives power to the different areas and in that moment, just for a few seconds when the power comes back on, the voltage goes higher and it's possible that it can damage certain electrical appliances in the house.Henri van Eetveldt, head of engineering - Rubicon
The things inside the house that are susceptible to this type of damage are mostly the high-tech electronics, that will be computers and also the items that are always on - your refrigerators, television and internet modems.Henri van Eetveldt, head of engineering - Rubicon
