



JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal has declared a R103 million PPE tender awarded to a relative of former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko unlawful and invalid.

The tender was issued by the Gauteng Department of Health in April 2020, shortly after the country recorded its first case of COVID-19.

The Tribunal has ordered Thembile Sangoni to pay back all profits earned from the irregular and unlawful tender.

Zakheni Strategic Supplies, a company owned by Sangoni, received a tender commitment letter from Kabelo Lehloenya, a chief financial officer for the department just 24 hours after submitting its quotation.

This is according to documents sourced from the Special Tribunal.

The matter was investigated by the Special Investigating Unit, which referred it to the Special Tribunal.

Judge President of the Tribunal Lebogang Modiba said the irregular manner in which the tender was awarded was a breach to constitutional values of fairness, transparency, equity and cost-effectiveness.

She said Zakheni Strategic Supplies was not entitled to the profits from an irregular contract and ordered that the company supply all audited financial statements that can show the profit it earned from the contract to the Tribunal and the SIU within 30 days.

This article first appeared on EWN : R103m PPE tender awarded to Khusela Diko's relative declared unlawful