'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!'
On The Money Show this week, consumer journo Wendy Knowler investigates why a traveller is struggling to get a refund for tickets she bought before carrier Comair was grounded.
Comair operated Kulula and domestic British Airways (BA) flights in South Africa.
The Discovery Vitality client told Knowler she'd opened a Discovery Bank account weeks ago, specifically to get an “immediate” refund of her Kulula ticket spend.
RELATED: Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost
But the woman was apparently fobbed off to Comair.
Part of the Comair saga includes a Kulula flight sale just before the operator announced it was going out of business
RELATED: Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital
When Comair announced the suspension of its flights, Discovery had announced that Vitality members who’d bought Kulula tickets on the sale for flights departing until June 7, would be automatically refunded.
That is, provided they were also Discovery Bank clients.
"With the news of the liquidation, Discovery removed the time limit, saying discounted flights which were scheduled to depart 'from June 1 onwards' would be refunded into their bank accounts."
RELATED: PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?
Knowler says that opened the offer to considerably more Vitality members, given that the May 31 “30% off” Kulula sale applied to flights departing until the end of November.
Then came A BIG FAT LURE - affected Vitality members who booked a discounted flight could open a Discovery Bank account before the end of June (that’s tomorrow) in order to get 'an immediate refund and make bookings on the Vitality Travel platform'.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
But then last Monday (20 June) Discovery Bank issued a press release saying it had reached the target of 1 million accounts opened since its public launch in 2020.
Those 1 million accounts are held by more than 450 000 clients, with more than R11 billion in deposits and R4.5 billion in credit advances…Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
It seems confusion has arisen because both Comair and Discovery are busy with their own refund processes.
Listen to Knowler explain the response when she asked how these two apparently separate processes have been reconciled:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_107735258_mad-young-female-annoyed-with-scam-or-spam-messages-on-smartphone-frustrated-woman-receive-bad-news-.html?term=no%2Binternet&vti=n8boy6yf4f8dk6uks5-1-66
More from Business
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well
The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans.Read More
Nando's caps free 'bright' sides at 4, 'unlike Eskom with power cuts!'
Motheo Khoaripe talks load shedding and free sides with Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer at Nando's South Africa.Read More
Consumer confidence in SA plunges to lowest level in 30 years
The Money Show talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya (Chief Economist, FNB SA) about the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index for Q2.Read More
Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian
The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
R103m PPE tender awarded to Khusela Diko's relative declared unlawful
Zakheni Strategic Supplies, a company owned by Thembile Sangoni, received a tender commitment letter from Kabelo Lehloenya, a chief financial officer for the department just 24 hours after submitting its quotation.Read More
Energy sector moves up a gear
Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector.Read More
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga
The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017.Read More
Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
Mandy Wiener interviews City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Heathrow Airport 'literally smells like poo' – as weeks-long crisis spirals
Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well
The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans.Read More
Nando's caps free 'bright' sides at 4, 'unlike Eskom with power cuts!'
Motheo Khoaripe talks load shedding and free sides with Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer at Nando's South Africa.Read More
Consumer confidence in SA plunges to lowest level in 30 years
The Money Show talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya (Chief Economist, FNB SA) about the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index for Q2.Read More
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga
The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
How Cape Town's history with marriage relates to gender and power in society
Lester Kiewit spoke to Amy Rommelspache, who completed her PhD in History - focusing on women, work and marriage patterns in Cape Town in the first half of the 20th century.Read More
How South Africa's healthcare system is failing our trans community
Refilwe Moloto spoke to plastic and reconstructive surgeon specialising in gender affirmative surgery, Dr Kevin Adams, about the complexities and issues of trans people seeking gender-affirming surgery in the country.Read More
Big gap between legal and social equality of LGBTQI+ community - OUT
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dawie Nel - director of OUT - which works to eradicate LGBTQI+ hate crimes and discrimination while assisting and supporting victims.Read More
What you need to know about vasectomies
Africa speaks to Dr Trevino Ridgard, Specialist Urologist at Fourways Life Hospital, about the process of getting a vasectomy done.Read More
More from Opinion
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
Big gap between legal and social equality of LGBTQI+ community - OUT
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dawie Nel - director of OUT - which works to eradicate LGBTQI+ hate crimes and discrimination while assisting and supporting victims.Read More
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'
Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.Read More
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations
Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.Read More
Why sanctions against Russia are not working
Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.Read More
'Quick fix solution to load shedding is A LOT OF battery storage'
John Maytham interviews energy expert Clyde Mallinson about the findings of a new Meridian Economics report.Read More
Official dealerships DON'T all sell new cars for the same price- rip-offs abound
Wendy Knowler tells the story of a client who nearly got overcharged more than 500k for a new Audi - on The Money ShowRead More
[WATCH] New Chicken Licken ad stars single South African just looking for love
Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United, talks about his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
IN FULL: Ramaphosa's speech after receiving the final State Capture report
President Cyril Ramaphosa received the final part of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in State Capture report on Wednesday.Read More