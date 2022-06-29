'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!'





On The Money Show this week, consumer journo Wendy Knowler investigates why a traveller is struggling to get a refund for tickets she bought before carrier Comair was grounded.

Comair operated Kulula and domestic British Airways (BA) flights in South Africa.

The Discovery Vitality client told Knowler she'd opened a Discovery Bank account weeks ago, specifically to get an “immediate” refund of her Kulula ticket spend.

But the woman was apparently fobbed off to Comair.

Part of the Comair saga includes a Kulula flight sale just before the operator announced it was going out of business

When Comair announced the suspension of its flights, Discovery had announced that Vitality members who’d bought Kulula tickets on the sale for flights departing until June 7, would be automatically refunded.

That is, provided they were also Discovery Bank clients.

"With the news of the liquidation, Discovery removed the time limit, saying discounted flights which were scheduled to depart 'from June 1 onwards' would be refunded into their bank accounts."

Knowler says that opened the offer to considerably more Vitality members, given that the May 31 “30% off” Kulula sale applied to flights departing until the end of November.

Then came A BIG FAT LURE - affected Vitality members who booked a discounted flight could open a Discovery Bank account before the end of June (that’s tomorrow) in order to get 'an immediate refund and make bookings on the Vitality Travel platform'. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

But then last Monday (20 June) Discovery Bank issued a press release saying it had reached the target of 1 million accounts opened since its public launch in 2020.

Those 1 million accounts are held by more than 450 000 clients, with more than R11 billion in deposits and R4.5 billion in credit advances… Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It seems confusion has arisen because both Comair and Discovery are busy with their own refund processes.

Listen to Knowler explain the response when she asked how these two apparently separate processes have been reconciled:

