Teaching is a rewarding career - Ferosa Jamal, 702 May Teacher of the Year





Going the extra mile continues to prove it does have its rewards.

The students of Curro Midrand Sagewood High School have nominated their teacher, Ferosa Jamal, to contest for the Teacher of the Year award as she goes beyond the classroom to equip them for life and their careers.

Jamal says the support she gets at the school propels her to excel in what she does and the school is open to teachings about the arts.

Jamal is the 702 Teacher of the Year for the month of May 2022.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Jamal explains how children motivate her. Watch the video below...

Teaching is one of the most rewarding, extraordinary careers you could choose simply because you are constantly on the pulse of what the youth are thinking and feeling. Ferosa Jamal, Teacher of the year for the month of May

I realised that teaching is the only profession you are able to make a difference. When you walk into this classroom you have these faces looking at you to find out what next and at that moment, they are looking at you, you can help them draw their characters and become different people and make huge differences in society. Ferosa Jamal, Teacher of the year for the month of May

In an effort to recognise teachers who strive to make a positive impact in the lives of children and in turn, society, 702 has launched its Teacher of the Year campaign.

Listen to the full interview below: