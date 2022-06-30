Streaming issues? Report here
Teaching is a rewarding career - Ferosa Jamal, 702 May Teacher of the Year

30 June 2022 7:35 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Teaching
drama
Teacher of the Year
Curro midrand
Ferosa Jamal

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Curro Midrand Sagewood High School teacher, Ferosa Jamal, about her nomination for 702's Teacher of the Year campaign.

Going the extra mile continues to prove it does have its rewards.

The students of Curro Midrand Sagewood High School have nominated their teacher, Ferosa Jamal, to contest for the Teacher of the Year award as she goes beyond the classroom to equip them for life and their careers.

Jamal says the support she gets at the school propels her to excel in what she does and the school is open to teachings about the arts.

Jamal is the 702 Teacher of the Year for the month of May 2022.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Jamal explains how children motivate her. Watch the video below...

Teaching is one of the most rewarding, extraordinary careers you could choose simply because you are constantly on the pulse of what the youth are thinking and feeling.

Ferosa Jamal, Teacher of the year for the month of May

I realised that teaching is the only profession you are able to make a difference. When you walk into this classroom you have these faces looking at you to find out what next and at that moment, they are looking at you, you can help them draw their characters and become different people and make huge differences in society.

Ferosa Jamal, Teacher of the year for the month of May

In an effort to recognise teachers who strive to make a positive impact in the lives of children and in turn, society, 702 has launched its Teacher of the Year campaign.

Listen to the full interview below:




More from Nominate your 702 Teacher of the Year

The hunger to learn on their faces keep me going - 702 April Teacher of the Year

27 May 2022 3:16 PM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Blairgowrie Primary School teacher, Alta Fischer.

Teaching for me is a calling, says 702 Teacher of the Year March finalist

28 April 2022 2:57 PM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Umqhele Comprehensive School maths and science teacher Aaron Mabaso.

Celebrating unsung heroes: 702 launches Teacher of the Year campaign

23 March 2022 2:47 PM

'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' will highlight and celebrate teachers and the fundamental impact they have had on the lives of future leaders and innovators.

