We know the wheels of justice are slow, that's why we acted against ANC - DA
On Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) laid criminal charges against the African National Congress (ANC) over the state capture report.
The DA says the ANC acted like a criminal syndicate and facilitated state capture, adding that the ruling party should be investigated for 'systemic and calculated racketeering activities over a multitude of years'.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the wheels of justice move very slowly in the country hence they decided to move by laying the charges at Cape Town Central police station.
We've put together a complete timeline going back to 2014 when we started laying charges for state capture. What we filed are the important pieces of part five of the commission's report.Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance
Basically what we said is that the Zondo commission has volumes 1, 2,3 4 and 5 have now proved beyond reasonable doubt that the ANC acted as a criminal syndicate in terms of fraud, racketeering, looting of state money, theft, money laundering etc and it wasnt one person but the entire organisation.Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the full interview below:
