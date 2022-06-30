We know the wheels of justice are slow, that's why we acted against ANC - DA

Today at 12:05 City Power is this morning dealing with a backlog of outages across Joburg. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson



Today at 12:10 NUM denounces false claims that they have not accepted the 7% wage offer from Eskom gives full update on workers return to work. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM spokesperson



Today at 12:15 Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula and SANRAL brief media on R17-billion worth of cancelled tenders. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter



Today at 12:23 Company awarded R103m PPE tender by Gauteng Health ordered to pay back the money. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson



Today at 12:37 UDM calls for ‘urgent debate of national importance’ into the impact of rolling blackouts. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, United Democratic Movement



Today at 12:41 Department of Community Safety in the eastern Cape cautions SA'ns and media of spreading fals information when it comes to the 21 children who died at Enyobeni Tavern. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson.



Today at 12:45 Mandy's book of the week: Rich Pickings out of the Past - By Retired Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Judge Bernard Ngoepe



Today at 12:56 WHO briefs media on Monkeypox. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN



Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective



Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - How to build your business into your family's greatest wealth generating asset. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

