We know the wheels of justice are slow, that's why we acted against ANC - DA

Today at 12:05
City Power is this morning dealing with a backlog of outages across Joburg.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:10
NUM denounces false claims that they have not accepted the 7% wage offer from Eskom gives full update on workers return to work.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula and SANRAL brief media on R17-billion worth of cancelled tenders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Company awarded R103m PPE tender by Gauteng Health ordered to pay back the money.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson
Today at 12:37
UDM calls for ‘urgent debate of national importance’ into the impact of rolling blackouts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, United Democratic Movement
Today at 12:41
Department of Community Safety in the eastern Cape cautions SA'ns and media of spreading fals information when it comes to the 21 children who died at Enyobeni Tavern.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson.
Today at 12:45
Mandy's book of the week: Rich Pickings out of the Past - By Retired Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Judge Bernard Ngoepe
Today at 12:52
Today at 12:56
WHO briefs media on Monkeypox.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - How to build your business into your family's greatest wealth generating asset.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Don’t gamble with your investments, go with a strategy that works
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
How guide dogs help the visually impaired have freedom The SA Guide-Dog Association for the Blind talks about the role of guide dogs in society. 30 June 2022 11:08 AM
Stage 8 power cuts or higher a real risk for South Africa, energy experts warn Eskom's load shedding schedule ends at stage eight, but energy economist Lungile Mashele said that the potential of higher stages... 30 June 2022 8:51 AM
Teaching is a rewarding career - Ferosa Jamal, 702 May Teacher of the Year Bongani Bingwa speaks to Curro Midrand Sagewood High School teacher, Ferosa Jamal, about her nomination for 702's Teacher of the Y... 30 June 2022 7:35 AM
Politics
We know the wheels of justice are slow, that's why we acted against ANC - DA DA chief whip, Natasha Mazzone talks about the charges they have recently laid against the ANC. 30 June 2022 9:10 AM
Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 29 June 2022 7:09 PM
South Africans are not good in holding govt accountable - Shilowa Clement Manyathela speaks to the former Gauteng premier, Mbhazima Shilowa, on holding government accountable. 29 June 2022 4:30 PM
Business
All the changes you need to know this tax season Africa Melane interviewed the Tax Technician’s Mogamat Amien West about changes in tax law and regulations by SARS. 30 June 2022 11:10 AM
How a power surge plug can save your electrical appliances Relebogile Mabotja speaks to head of engineering at Rubicon, Henri van Eetveldt, about severe complication Eskom power cuts has on... 30 June 2022 6:30 AM
Cost of dying just as high as being alive Paul Roelofse points out that your death does not mean that your problems die with you. 30 June 2022 6:25 AM
Lifestyle
V-class for hire at R20 000 divides the internet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 June 2022 9:33 AM
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans. 29 June 2022 9:12 PM
Sport
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned tal... 26 June 2022 3:17 PM
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 June 2022 1:27 PM
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA “I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the med... 26 June 2022 11:41 AM
Entertainment
Sello Maake kaNcube to end youth month with empowering film lecture Award-winning actor and founder of The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, Sello Maake kaNcube talks about the upcoming Gauteng Film C... 28 June 2022 11:45 AM
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Khabane Lame goes from jobless youth to the most followed on TikTok in 2 years The 22-year-old created an account on the social media app after losing his factory worker job during the pandemic. 25 June 2022 3:42 PM
World
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans. 29 June 2022 9:12 PM
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017. 29 June 2022 3:10 PM
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit? Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction. 29 June 2022 12:31 PM
Africa
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
Energy sector moves up a gear Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector. 29 June 2022 4:19 PM
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
Opinion
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social gran... 27 June 2022 3:18 PM
View all Opinion
Politics

We know the wheels of justice are slow, that's why we acted against ANC - DA

30 June 2022 9:10 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
DA
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture

DA chief whip, Natasha Mazzone talks about the charges they have recently laid against the ANC.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) laid criminal charges against the African National Congress (ANC) over the state capture report.

The DA says the ANC acted like a criminal syndicate and facilitated state capture, adding that the ruling party should be investigated for 'systemic and calculated racketeering activities over a multitude of years'.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the wheels of justice move very slowly in the country hence they decided to move by laying the charges at Cape Town Central police station.

We've put together a complete timeline going back to 2014 when we started laying charges for state capture. What we filed are the important pieces of part five of the commission's report.

Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance

Basically what we said is that the Zondo commission has volumes 1, 2,3 4 and 5 have now proved beyond reasonable doubt that the ANC acted as a criminal syndicate in terms of fraud, racketeering, looting of state money, theft, money laundering etc and it wasnt one person but the entire organisation.

Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full interview below:




More from Politics

Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian

29 June 2022 7:09 PM

The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africans are not good in holding govt accountable - Shilowa

29 June 2022 4:30 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the former Gauteng premier, Mbhazima Shilowa, on holding government accountable.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA

29 June 2022 2:50 PM

The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.

Read More arrow_forward

'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'

28 June 2022 8:12 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment Management

Read More arrow_forward

Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power

28 June 2022 4:43 PM

Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC officials in Gauteng deny that conference was embarrassing

28 June 2022 4:03 PM

Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist, Tshidi Madia, speaks to Mandy about ANC's Gauteng press conference.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC Gauteng's top officials deny that elective conference was messy

28 June 2022 3:14 PM

The ANC in Gauteng which is on the brink of losing power couldn't complete its business of conference instead opting to vote for additional members and deal with policy issues next month.

Read More arrow_forward

Black Sash takes legal action to overturn SRD grant regulations

27 June 2022 3:18 PM

Black Sash's Rachel Bukasa discusses their legal action against government to take the necessary steps to protect the social grants system.

Read More arrow_forward

Cope lays criminal charges against Arthur Fraser

27 June 2022 2:49 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Cope’s national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.

Read More arrow_forward

Mbeki urges South Africans not to allow state capture to happen again

27 June 2022 2:45 PM

He explained that the onus is now on all South Africans to introspect and determine where the country went wrong in allowing the pillage of state resources by private businesses.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 8 power cuts or higher a real risk for South Africa, energy experts warn

Local

Teaching is a rewarding career - Ferosa Jamal, 702 May Teacher of the Year

Local

We know the wheels of justice are slow, that's why we acted against ANC - DA

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ex-cop accused of fatal shootings at Cape Town hospital due back in court

30 June 2022 10:55 AM

Expanding Nato squares up to Russia as Putin slams 'imperial' alliance

30 June 2022 10:22 AM

Scenery Park community picking up the pieces after tavern tragedy

30 June 2022 9:54 AM

