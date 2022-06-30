V-class for hire at R20 000 divides the internet
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately? Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
It's time for the Hollywoodbets Durban July, and every hustler is getting ready to cash in.
A Twitter post by user @ngwane_06 regarding the availability of a Mercedes-Benz V-class for hire, has gone viral. Some say the R20,000 price tag is too much, while others say it is reasonable.
Read the tweet below:
Hi guys. V-Class available for rental from JHB to Durban or in Durban for this July weekend. Driver included. 20k for the 3 days (negotiable). DM for more details. https://t.co/Ug19lV7qFX pic.twitter.com/jDY4YRckVZ— MTHO 🦅 (@ngwane_06) June 28, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral below:
