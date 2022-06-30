How guide dogs help the visually impaired have freedom





The SA Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind is creating more awareness about its services, with the hope of reaching more people.

The association provides services if you have visual, physical or developmental needs, through training guide dogs, service dogs, and autism support dogs.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, guide dog user, Pieter Van Niekerk says the 'Freedom Campaign' - being launched on Thursday is about raising awareness about freedom, independence and starting to dream again, through guide dogs.

It's unreal how they (guide dogs) can bring quality to your life. They are there to help you, to navigate to work or to the destination that you have to go to. Pieter Van Niekerk, Public Relations - South African Guide-Dogs Association

Head of Guide Dog Training, Mandla Ndlovu says the dogs go through intense training, and the love of people goes a long way.

I have been with guide dogs for twenty years and I am still loving what I am doing. The reward of seeing our community that are visually impaired and physically challenged, or autistic have that quality of life, is very rewarding. Mandla Ndlovu, Head of Guide Dog Training

