'In music I find hope' - jazz legend, Selaelo Selota
As an award-winning jazz musician, a prolific guitarist and one of music's greatest producers and composers, Selaelo Selota has left an indelible mark on the face of South African music and culture, with a career spanning over 20 years.
The jazz legend joined Clement Mayathela where Manyathela played favourites - including One Country and _I Will Ask Freedom _throughout the interview where Selota talked about his life, career and musical impact.
Growing up in rural Sekuruwe, Limpopo, Selota has always used his life experiences, culture and home language in his music to create identity.
"When I found music, I found it as something I could establish an identity for myself. Hence, identity is very important in my music and telling who I am, where I come from. I actually used music to create an identity for myself."Selaelo Selota, Musician
Selota released his first album Painted Faces in 2000 after almost losing hope as an artist before he was signed to BMG Records in 1999.
Not only a naturally prolific talent, Selota also studied the craft at Federated Union of Black Artists (FUBA) where he studied music theory, and later at the University of Cape Town (UCT) where he completed a jazz degree.
He used the skills learnt through formal training and combined with his immense talent to produce and compose music for Judith Sephuma's award-winning and best‐selling albums A Cry, A Smile, A Dance and Change is Here.
The musician is revered by artists, industry and the country alike, which makes sense because of the messages he embeds in his music.
"Within the song, I also find an element that actually gives me hope about the now... I just wanna use that to say don't give up. Come rain or come shine, we must still persist in hoping that we will get it right."Selaelo Selota, Musician
Selota has released six studio albums, including Painted Faces (2000), Lapeng Laka (2009), and The Promise (2013), and started two record labels - Live at the Shack Entertainment and later, Soul Truth.
Though you can stream his music on major platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, the legend prefers that his fans buy his music if they truly want to support and empower him and other artists in the world.
The best way to empower me and many other musicians out there in the world, buy the music and download it. Streaming does not really bring much revenue for the artist. If you buy the music and have it on you, that is what brings me something."Selaelo Selota, Musician
Listen to the full interview below.
More from Lifestyle
Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special
Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album
John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination.Read More
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars
Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.Read More
South Africans are becoming increasingly reliant on painkillers
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Shaquir Salduker, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
Influencer culture in SA: Consumers demanding authenticity and honesty - expert
Recent studies also reveal that a growing number of consumers say that they’re more likely to trust what influencers say about brands much more than what brands say about themselves.Read More
A Tembisa recorder programme transforms young lives through the gift of music
John Maythem is joined by musician and composer, Roland Moses, to describe the sustainable music programme he created at Nokuphila School.Read More
We miss hunting locusts, eating Christmas lunch as children, say callers
Clement Manyathela spoke to callers about what they miss the most about their childhood.Read More
What James Bhemgee's story teaches us about the mistreatment of SA artists
Lester Kiewit spoke to Marlene le Roux - CEO at Artscape Theatre, about the life of James Bhemgee and what his death reveals about how the country neglects its artists.Read More
Scrap the darkness and negativity: Here are the week's heartwarming stories
Mandy Wiener spoke to the founder of Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque about some of the week's positve news.Read More