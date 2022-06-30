Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'
• The collection of sports memorabilia is a big business in South Africa.
• Springbok jerseys are always in demand.
• The one Madiba wore in 1995 is probably the most valuable piece of sports memorabilia of South African origin.
• Experts suggest specialisation, and vigilance because fraud is rife.
In May, a shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup sold for a record-breaking R140 million (£7.1 million).
It is the single most valuable piece of sports memorabilia in the world.
There is no agreement on South Africa’s most valuable item of sports memorabilia, but it is probably an item such as President Nelson Mandela’s Springboks jersey when South Africa won the Rugby World Cup in 1995.
The collection of sports mementoes is a $15 billion business in the United States, according to famed American collector Howard Epstein.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry (scroll up to listen for the detailed discussion).
The biggest in South Africa of all time was Madiba, especially after he passed… It happens to all icons when they pass… Old Springbok jerseys are always in demand… Worn jerseys are very popular…Wayne Smith, owner - Attitude Plus
I’ve made a huge mistake in trying to collect everything… You must specialise, otherwise, it’s never-ending…Wayne Smith, owner - Attitude Plus
I’ve been at this game for 30 years and even I have been caught with a Beatles signed item. More than half of the items for sale are fraudulent! … Be very careful what you buy and who you buy from.Wayne Smith, owner - Attitude Plus
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106929788_chili-dried-biltong-beef-sticks-on-rustic-black-table-top-surface-close-up-top-view-photo-with-selec.html?vti=lpcj1ksljl9wutpwtl-1-1
More from MyMoney Online
All the changes you need to know this tax season
Africa Melane interviewed the Tax Technician’s Mogamat Amien West about changes in tax law and regulations by SARS.Read More
Rising prices: 'We’ve got pain ahead; the time to tighten belts is yesterday'
Africa Melane interviewed Hayley Parry - a money coach and facilitator at 1Life.Read More
How to invest in commodities that are red-hot right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to Rand Swiss director, Gary Booysen about the process of investing in commodities.Read More
Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers
Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.Read More
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates
Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings.Read More
How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.Read More
How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discuss long-term opportunities in a bear market.Read More
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?
Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd.Read More
How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.Read More