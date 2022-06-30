Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom The utility said it will take a few weeks for its power generation system to fully recover to pre- strike levels. 3 July 2022 3:03 PM
Complex pipeline network and high water levels complicated Khaya Magadla search Rescue workers retrieved Magadla’s body in a waste pipeline near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday - a devastating end to a p... 3 July 2022 11:38 AM
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand... 3 July 2022 8:28 AM
View all Local
DA threatens strike action over BELA Bill The BELA Bill proposes changes to the South African Schools Act which seeks to hand control to the Education Department in determi... 3 July 2022 12:48 PM
Assault case against Malema, Ndlozi postponed to 29 September The pair appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning on assault charges. 1 July 2022 3:02 PM
'The ANC is incapable of being renewed': Mervyn Bennun withdraws support for ANC John Maytham spoke to former ANC member Mervyn Bennun about his decision to withdraw his membership and support for the party. 1 July 2022 6:18 AM
View all Politics
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand... 3 July 2022 8:28 AM
Unions: Eskom must improve 3 issues for wage talks to move forward Negotiations between the power utility and unions resumed on Friday morning after reaching a dead-end last week. 1 July 2022 6:17 PM
Google South Africa down after failing to renew local domain Users who have tried to access the search engine have received error messages since early on Friday morning. 1 July 2022 2:58 PM
View all Business
Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 3 July 2022 8:58 AM
Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination. 2 July 2022 5:03 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur "All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton... 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
View all Sport
Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo: I appreciate that my work allows me to be me The multi-talented media personality says her work, which has largely centred on relationships, was never really intentional. 2 July 2022 12:56 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube to end youth month with empowering film lecture Award-winning actor and founder of The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, Sello Maake kaNcube talks about the upcoming Gauteng Film C... 28 June 2022 11:45 AM
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans. 29 June 2022 9:12 PM
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017. 29 June 2022 3:10 PM
View all World
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
Energy sector moves up a gear Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector. 29 June 2022 4:19 PM
View all Africa
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'

30 June 2022 12:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Personal finance
investing
investments
Wayne Smith
Lester Kiewit
sports memorabilia
The Morning Review
altenative asset class
alternative investents
Attitude Plus

Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.

• The collection of sports memorabilia is a big business in South Africa.

• Springbok jerseys are always in demand.

The one Madiba wore in 1995 is probably the most valuable piece of sports memorabilia of South African origin.

• Experts suggest specialisation, and vigilance because fraud is rife.

© toscawhi/123rf

In May, a shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup sold for a record-breaking R140 million (£7.1 million).

It is the single most valuable piece of sports memorabilia in the world.

There is no agreement on South Africa’s most valuable item of sports memorabilia, but it is probably an item such as President Nelson Mandela’s Springboks jersey when South Africa won the Rugby World Cup in 1995.

The collection of sports mementoes is a $15 billion business in the United States, according to famed American collector Howard Epstein.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry (scroll up to listen for the detailed discussion).

The biggest in South Africa of all time was Madiba, especially after he passed… It happens to all icons when they pass… Old Springbok jerseys are always in demand… Worn jerseys are very popular…

Wayne Smith, owner - Attitude Plus

I’ve made a huge mistake in trying to collect everything… You must specialise, otherwise, it’s never-ending…

Wayne Smith, owner - Attitude Plus

I’ve been at this game for 30 years and even I have been caught with a Beatles signed item. More than half of the items for sale are fraudulent! … Be very careful what you buy and who you buy from.

Wayne Smith, owner - Attitude Plus

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'




30 June 2022 12:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Personal finance
investing
investments
Wayne Smith
Lester Kiewit
sports memorabilia
The Morning Review
altenative asset class
alternative investents
Attitude Plus

More from MyMoney Online

All the changes you need to know this tax season

30 June 2022 11:10 AM

Africa Melane interviewed the Tax Technician’s Mogamat Amien West about changes in tax law and regulations by SARS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rising prices: 'We’ve got pain ahead; the time to tighten belts is yesterday'

23 June 2022 2:45 PM

Africa Melane interviewed Hayley Parry - a money coach and facilitator at 1Life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to invest in commodities that are red-hot right now

22 June 2022 2:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to Rand Swiss director, Gary Booysen about the process of investing in commodities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Selling property? Why you're struggling, and how to make it attractive to buyers

20 June 2022 10:18 AM

Africa Melane asks Rowan Alexander (Alexander Swart Property) for advice for those who are thinking of selling their homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates

15 June 2022 12:26 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget

8 June 2022 3:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down

12 May 2022 1:44 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discuss long-term opportunities in a bear market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?

12 May 2022 11:48 AM

Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

25 March 2022 1:53 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares

2 February 2022 7:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to take disciplinary action against staff who embarked on unlawful strike

Local

'The ANC is incapable of being renewed': Mervyn Bennun withdraws support for ANC

Politics Local

Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Pepper spray claims and community complaints

Local

What legal options do Eskom, govt have to force workers to return to work?

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Federer says he hopes to play Wimbledon 'one more time'

3 July 2022 4:15 PM

SASSA grant recipients to receive their payments from Monday

3 July 2022 4:01 PM

Fossil discovery solves mystery of how pandas became vegetarian

3 July 2022 3:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA