NUM denounces false claims that 7% wage increase offer was rejected
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), have, through a joint statement condemned a Thursday report that their workers have rejected an offer of a 7 percent wage increase.
This is as both unions are expected to meet with Eskom on Friday to discuss the offer the power utility tabled on Wednesday, following a strike by its workers.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said the news reports were 'fake news' and that no offer has been rejected or even revealed to the union workers.
There is an offer that has been tabled by Eskom, which will presented tomorrow in the Central Bargaining Forum… We have never rejected and offer, the offer that was tabled by Eskom has never been revealed to the public and to our members.Livhuwani Mammburu, NUM spokesperson
The negotiations are expected to continue on Friday and only then will we know more about the wage offers and the next step.
In the meantime, we are expecting loadshedding to continue and many stations are expecting power failures from the regular power cuts.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : NUM denounces false claims that 7% wage increase offer was rejected
