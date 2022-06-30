Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member
Does the growing role of artifical intelligence (AI) around the world make you nervous?
Futurist Graeme Codrington (Partner at TomorrowToday) firmly believes that with the right approach we can create a world in which humans and machines can work with each other.
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) chats to Codrington on The Money Show.
RELATED: Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists
AI is already changing the way business gets done.
Codrington says there is a misperception when we think of technology coming into the workforce.
We tend to have a picture of robots taking over the work of labourers or the unskilled.
There's more to it, he says.
... but ACTUALLY, in addition to that, I think over the next few years we're going to be seeing a lot of algorithms and software, and bots and apps coming for some of the top-end professional jobs that include high-end thinking.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
Codrington discusses the example of Japanese investment house SoftBank that has an AI algorithm as an official member of its board.
One of the members of the board is this computer that sits in the corner!... SoftBank is famous for investing in multiple industries all around the world and they use this algorithm to test some of their investment theories.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
So when the board is discussing a new investment, they throw it across to the computer and the computer crunches thousands of different scenarios in a split second and then gives a bit of feedback.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
So it's not as if there's this robot sitting in the corner pretending to be a human on the board, but the board is deliberately incorporating artificial intelligence algorithms in order to help them make better decisions.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
Codrington believes this is going to be happening in more and more in industries around the world.
He describes Estonia as actually one of the world's leading technology 'companies'.
The country already has a digital citizenship option and is going further with plans to make a Cabinet minister in their Parliament an artificial intelligence bot, he says.
"There are a few of our Cabinet ministers that I'm not sure you would notice if they were replaced by a computer that maybe even was switched off!" (chuckles)
Codrington says it's all about striking a balance between utilising technology and providing opportunities for humans.
Most companies, when they think of this technology... think of it in terms of efficiency, productivity, cost saving, and in terms of replacement - how do we take the people, replace them with machines that don't go on strike, don't go on holiday...Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner - TomorrowToday
That's actually counter-productive way... I think that the 'business unusual' is these companies that are beginning to realise that we are going to have to find a way to become bionic... [the concept of] humans and machines combining together... not competing with each other but integrating...Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner - TomorrowToday
"It's up to us as individuals to develop our skills, and it's also up to governments and organisations to make those future human skill development opportunities available" he says.
Listen to the fascinating interview on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kentoh/kentoh1706/kentoh170600177/80157709-man-vs-machine-competing-in-the-future.jpg
More from Business
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
Unions: Eskom must improve 3 issues for wage talks to move forward
Negotiations between the power utility and unions resumed on Friday morning after reaching a dead-end last week.Read More
Google South Africa down after failing to renew local domain
Users who have tried to access the search engine have received error messages since early on Friday morning.Read More
What legal options do Eskom, govt have to force workers to return to work?
With the ongoing power outages coming as a result of strike action, what can be done to get people back to work?Read More
Unclaimed assets of R33.5 billion in SA - could some of the money be yours?
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Rosemary Lightbody, Senior Policy Adviser at the Association for Savings and Investment SA.Read More
Eskom lowers power cuts to stage 4 but stage 6 to return
Eskom said it had managed to replenish its emergency reserves and that the country had been moved to stage 4 power cuts.Read More
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Property giant Growthpoint battling to get diesel for generators to properties
The Money Show interviews Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management at Growthpoint Properties, amid the power crisis.Read More
SA is 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding - Eskom
Eskom said stage 8 would be implemented if there's a shortage of 8,000 megawatts on the national grid.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special
Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album
John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination.Read More
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars
Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.Read More
South Africans are becoming increasingly reliant on painkillers
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Shaquir Salduker, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
Influencer culture in SA: Consumers demanding authenticity and honesty - expert
Recent studies also reveal that a growing number of consumers say that they’re more likely to trust what influencers say about brands much more than what brands say about themselves.Read More
A Tembisa recorder programme transforms young lives through the gift of music
John Maythem is joined by musician and composer, Roland Moses, to describe the sustainable music programme he created at Nokuphila School.Read More
We miss hunting locusts, eating Christmas lunch as children, say callers
Clement Manyathela spoke to callers about what they miss the most about their childhood.Read More
What James Bhemgee's story teaches us about the mistreatment of SA artists
Lester Kiewit spoke to Marlene le Roux - CEO at Artscape Theatre, about the life of James Bhemgee and what his death reveals about how the country neglects its artists.Read More
Scrap the darkness and negativity: Here are the week's heartwarming stories
Mandy Wiener spoke to the founder of Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque about some of the week's positve news.Read More
More from World
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well
The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans.Read More
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga
The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017.Read More
Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?
Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.Read More
Heathrow Airport 'literally smells like poo' – as weeks-long crisis spirals
Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'Support for Ukraine seems to be ramping up' - Brooks Spector
Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says there is still media interest in what is happening between the two countries.Read More
Africa yet to feel impact of war-torn Ukraine on food prices
John Maytham spoke to the director at Brenthurst Foundation Greg Mills, who was at the Odessa port in Ukraine, about the far-reaching impact this could have.Read More
Russia makes ground relentlessly as Severodonetsk falls and Kyiv bombed again
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Meet Mr Happy Face - officially the ugliest dog in the world!
The 50-year-old World's Ugliest Dog competition resumed after a 2-year Covid hiatus this past weekend in California.Read More
Why sanctions against Russia are not working
Sanctions take years to have a real effect, says Professor Jannie Rossouw of the Wits Business School.Read More