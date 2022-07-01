Five Gauteng businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022





On Wednesday evening, Nedbank and 702 announced the winners of the 2022 Nedbank Business Ignite competition for the Gauteng region. The top 10 finalists gathered at the elegant Nedbank Sandton Building for the awards ceremony, hosted by Ray White. Each beneficiary was keen on finding out which finalist earned the top spots and the grand prizes.

This flagship partnership has helped over 200 South African small businesses reach new heights over the past 10 years. This year, the campaign focused on businesses applying new technologies with an eye on sustainability.

Each of the five winning businesses from the Gauteng will receive a business package worth R200 000, including cash, radio advertising airtime, a social media toolkit and gap analysis from business growth expert Matsi Modise of Furaha Holdings.

The winning recipients are:

Crismo

Crismo Enterprise provides clinical trial expertise including research infrastructure to conduct a phase II to IV clinical study.

KTO Digital

KTO Digital offers data aggregator systems that help businesses manage risk through information data.

Boomba.mobi

Boomba.mobi is a waste management business that manufactures organic compost using food waste.

Green Pool Procurement and Sandton Pool

Global Green Procurement Pty Ltd & Sandton Pools build and source energy-saving/water-saving pools and water features.

Gencode Software Consulting

Gencode Software Consulting is a technology company specializing in laboratory informatics software.

Find out more about the finalists and their businesses at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and by following #BusinessIgnite.