Looking to sell? Here's how you can borrow money to build or renovate your home
While others may highlight the not so aesthetically pleasing nooks and crannies of your home, it often represents to you all of the most intimate moments of your life.
Then comes the time to move and as it enters the housing market, the stark realisation arrives that your place might not be as wonderful as you thought it to be.
If you are considering putting your house on the market either now or at a later stage, here’s how you can make your home stand out in a crowded market and still get more bang for your buck getting their desired asking price.
Amy Maciver speaks to regional sales manager for Ooba Home Loans, Justin Easthorpe, on how to go about getting a renovation loan for your property.
Easthorpe explains that there are many ways to finance a home renovation.
If you qualify for a home loan of over R1 million and your current property is R800,000 you can approach the bank to access that money for a home improvements.
You can also take out a building loan from the bank directly, he adds.
However, if the property is still financed by the bank, an application has to be processed to assess if the home owner can afford the extra strain on their pocket.
If the property is currently bonded, the application has to go back to the bank, where the bond is held at, for them to firstly identify whether the home owner can afford the increase.Justin Easthorpe, Regional sales manager - Ooba Home Loans
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Looking to sell? Here's how you can borrow money to build or renovate your home
More from Lifestyle
Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special
Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album
John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination.Read More
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars
Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.Read More
South Africans are becoming increasingly reliant on painkillers
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Shaquir Salduker, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
Influencer culture in SA: Consumers demanding authenticity and honesty - expert
Recent studies also reveal that a growing number of consumers say that they’re more likely to trust what influencers say about brands much more than what brands say about themselves.Read More
A Tembisa recorder programme transforms young lives through the gift of music
John Maythem is joined by musician and composer, Roland Moses, to describe the sustainable music programme he created at Nokuphila School.Read More
We miss hunting locusts, eating Christmas lunch as children, say callers
Clement Manyathela spoke to callers about what they miss the most about their childhood.Read More
What James Bhemgee's story teaches us about the mistreatment of SA artists
Lester Kiewit spoke to Marlene le Roux - CEO at Artscape Theatre, about the life of James Bhemgee and what his death reveals about how the country neglects its artists.Read More
Scrap the darkness and negativity: Here are the week's heartwarming stories
Mandy Wiener spoke to the founder of Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque about some of the week's positve news.Read More