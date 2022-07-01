Ordinary citizens are not authorised to direct traffic - JMPD





Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned that homeless people are not allowed to control traffic in the absence of traffic officials.

This is according to its spokesperson Xolani Fihla, who was in conversation with 702's Thabo Mdluli.

This after homeless people controlled traffic due to the absence of traffic officials and rolling blackouts from Eskom left traffic intersections without power.

Fihla added that the city would not be held liable if anything happened to a vehicle while anyone else besides the officials was directing traffic.

The biggest problem is that these people are not trained and not authorised by the city, so if anything happens, if an accident happens within that intersection, then the city will not be liable for any damages. Xolani Fihla, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police

The only time when the city will be liable for that is when either an authorised person or JMPD officer is controlling traffic or when the JMPD officer actually sees a homeless person controlling traffic and fails to relieve them. Xolani Fihla, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metro Police

When asked whether they can train ordinary citizens to control traffic, Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba, added that there is a plan in place to train members of the community to assist in controlling traffic.

We are looking into the issue of training members of the community who might be interested but you will understand that there is a challenge of money, because for training to take place, there are funds that need to be allocated and we are looking into that. Isaac Mahamba, Spokesperson - Tshwane metro police

