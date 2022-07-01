'The ANC is incapable of being renewed': Mervyn Bennun withdraws support for ANC
On Thursday, an open letter was written by a former ANC activist where he states that he will not be renewing his membership and that the party is no longer fit to govern or worthy of support.
John Maytham spoke to former ANC member, Mervyn Bennun, about his decision to withdraw his membership and support for the party.
According to Bennun, he had, like many others, been growing increasingly uneasy with the party and its leadership, until he reached the point where he could no longer see the ANC redeeming itself.
I don’t know how much more of a chance is needed. The point about the letter I wrote is that I have a feeling the ANC, as it is at present, cannot renew itself - it is incapable of being renewed.Mervyn Bennun, Former ANC member
He believes that the ANC and its national executive committee have undeniably failed and that all the information that has come out, has made this plain to see.
One merely has to look for example, at the Zondo report. I cannot understand how, under the watch of the ANC, what Justice Zondo reported can possibly be defended.Mervyn Bennun, Former ANC member
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'The ANC is incapable of being renewed': Mervyn Bennun withdraws support for ANC
More from Politics
DA threatens strike action over BELA Bill
The BELA Bill proposes changes to the South African Schools Act which seeks to hand control to the Education Department in determining a school's language policy and curriculums, compulsory schooling from Grade R, and the prohibition of corporal punishment and initiation practices.Read More
Assault case against Malema, Ndlozi postponed to 29 September
The pair appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning on assault charges.Read More
We know the wheels of justice are slow, that's why we acted against ANC - DA
DA chief whip, Natasha Mazzone talks about the charges they have recently laid against the ANC.Read More
Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian
The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
South Africans are not good in holding govt accountable - Shilowa
Clement Manyathela speaks to the former Gauteng premier, Mbhazima Shilowa, on holding government accountable.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
'Viable SOEs should be listed on JSE- a great place to bring accountability'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Hlelo Giyose, Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment ManagementRead More
Lesufi rubbishes claims that ANC in Gauteng has two centres of power
Lesufi – who is the new ANC chair – says there’s nothing wrong with him being in charge of the ANC and Makhura in charge of government.Read More
ANC officials in Gauteng deny that conference was embarrassing
Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist, Tshidi Madia, speaks to Mandy about ANC's Gauteng press conference.Read More
More from Local
SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom
The utility said it will take a few weeks for its power generation system to fully recover to pre- strike levels.Read More
Complex pipeline network and high water levels complicated Khaya Magadla search
Rescue workers retrieved Magadla’s body in a waste pipeline near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday - a devastating end to a painstaking operation that gripped the nation.Read More
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
We hope Khaya Magadla's family will finally find closure - City of Joburg
The 6-year-old who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month, was found in one of the three pipelines leading out of the sewer split chamber on Sunday.Read More
Inhaling carbon monoxide could be deadly
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.Read More
The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found
Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy's body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.Read More
Anger as KZN SGBs are stripped of powers to buy textbooks
Thabo Mdluli spoke to KZN's NAPTOSA Provincial Chief Executive Thirona Moodley about this decision and the reaction of the schools.Read More
Monkeypox: Here's what we know about the spread of the disease in SA, so far
Sara-Jayne King spoke to Professor Adrian Puren - executive director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
'Oscar Pistorius fulfills victim-offender dialogue with Steenkamps'
Pistorius was convicted for murder in 2015.Read More