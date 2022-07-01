Eskom lowers power cuts to stage 4 but stage 6 to return





JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it had managed to replenish its emergency reserves and that the country had been moved to stage 4 power cuts.

The utility had intensified power cuts this week amid an ongoing wage strike with members of the National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

Some workers returned to their posts on Wednesday but that has done little to relieve the strain on the grid.

Eskom said that overnight, it had managed to replenish its emergency reserves sufficiently so it did not require stage 6 rolling blackouts during Friday morning.

The utility has downgraded power cuts to stage 4 but only until 4pm on Friday afternoon.

Thereafter, the power cuts will be intensified once again to stage 6 until 10pm.

This, officials said, was so that reserves are not depleted any further.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is expected to give a briefing on Friday morning.

Overnight we have replenished our emergency reserves sufficiently to not require Stage 6 Loadshedding during the morning. However, Stage 6 Loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00-22:00 so as not to deplete these reserves any further. Stage 4 is being implemented until 16:00. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 1, 2022

