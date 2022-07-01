Eskom lowers power cuts to stage 4 but stage 6 to return
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it had managed to replenish its emergency reserves and that the country had been moved to stage 4 power cuts.
The utility had intensified power cuts this week amid an ongoing wage strike with members of the National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).
Some workers returned to their posts on Wednesday but that has done little to relieve the strain on the grid.
Eskom said that overnight, it had managed to replenish its emergency reserves sufficiently so it did not require stage 6 rolling blackouts during Friday morning.
The utility has downgraded power cuts to stage 4 but only until 4pm on Friday afternoon.
Thereafter, the power cuts will be intensified once again to stage 6 until 10pm.
This, officials said, was so that reserves are not depleted any further.
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is expected to give a briefing on Friday morning.
Overnight we have replenished our emergency reserves sufficiently to not require Stage 6 Loadshedding during the morning. However, Stage 6 Loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00-22:00 so as not to deplete these reserves any further. Stage 4 is being implemented until 16:00.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 1, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom lowers power cuts to stage 4 but stage 6 to return
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Business
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
Unions: Eskom must improve 3 issues for wage talks to move forward
Negotiations between the power utility and unions resumed on Friday morning after reaching a dead-end last week.Read More
Google South Africa down after failing to renew local domain
Users who have tried to access the search engine have received error messages since early on Friday morning.Read More
What legal options do Eskom, govt have to force workers to return to work?
With the ongoing power outages coming as a result of strike action, what can be done to get people back to work?Read More
Unclaimed assets of R33.5 billion in SA - could some of the money be yours?
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Rosemary Lightbody, Senior Policy Adviser at the Association for Savings and Investment SA.Read More
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member
Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence.Read More
Property giant Growthpoint battling to get diesel for generators to properties
The Money Show interviews Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management at Growthpoint Properties, amid the power crisis.Read More
SA is 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding - Eskom
Eskom said stage 8 would be implemented if there's a shortage of 8,000 megawatts on the national grid.Read More
More from Local
SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom
The utility said it will take a few weeks for its power generation system to fully recover to pre- strike levels.Read More
Complex pipeline network and high water levels complicated Khaya Magadla search
Rescue workers retrieved Magadla’s body in a waste pipeline near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday - a devastating end to a painstaking operation that gripped the nation.Read More
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
We hope Khaya Magadla's family will finally find closure - City of Joburg
The 6-year-old who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month, was found in one of the three pipelines leading out of the sewer split chamber on Sunday.Read More
Inhaling carbon monoxide could be deadly
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.Read More
The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found
Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy's body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.Read More
Anger as KZN SGBs are stripped of powers to buy textbooks
Thabo Mdluli spoke to KZN's NAPTOSA Provincial Chief Executive Thirona Moodley about this decision and the reaction of the schools.Read More
Monkeypox: Here's what we know about the spread of the disease in SA, so far
Sara-Jayne King spoke to Professor Adrian Puren - executive director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
'Oscar Pistorius fulfills victim-offender dialogue with Steenkamps'
Pistorius was convicted for murder in 2015.Read More