Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Pepper spray claims and community complaints
The 21 teenagers who died at Enyobeni Tavern will be buried on Wednesday and community members say they went to give them a fitting funeral.
Various churches held a prayer session outside the East London tavern, with community members laying wreaths outside the establishment.
The area has been cordoned off as more police and forensic teams continue to do their work.
Ray White speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso for updates.
We saw broken glasses, the sliding doors were broken, there is empty bottles on the floor and shoes. We are told that when the victims were actually collapsing, they took off their shoes and some trousers and tops. When you go to the VIP rooms upstairs, it's the same picture.Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News
It seems as though people were desperate to leave that area during whatever commotion that broke out because they also broke the back window trying to get out.Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News
[IN PICTURES] There are a lot of empty bottles and cans on the floor, it does appear the venue was packed as previously mentioned by some of those who were in attendance on the night of the incident. #EnyobeniTarven pic.twitter.com/tqLrLP3Ews— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 30, 2022
[WATCH] This is the VIP area here at #EnyobeniTavern, it is said that it was also crowded on the night of the incident. pic.twitter.com/j15s2BV2XZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 30, 2022
Mabaso says speculation is rife on the ground as the police continue their investigations.
More than one person who was inside is saying a certain pepper spray was sprayed. Eyewitness News has been told that whenever that tavern is full, they spray some sort of pepper spray to disperse them. It is also important to say that 18 of the victims died inside the venue while three others died in hospital and others are still being treated.Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The South African Human Rights Commission when they were on the ground, they learned there are over 40,000 complaints about that particular tavern and a petition signed by community members. It appears that for the past 10 years, that has been the only problematic tavern in that community.Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
