Finally! BMW USA to BMW drivers: 'Use your blinkers'

BMW drivers are notorious for not using their indicators when changing lanes, and most people do not like to drive behind or in front of them.

On Wednesday, BMW USA Twitter account called on BMW drivers to actually use their blinkers, and the tweet has gone viral.

Most people in the comment section jokingly asked if the German brand cars actually have turn signals.

Use your blinkers. — BMW USA (@BMWUSA) June 28, 2022

