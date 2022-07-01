Joburg City Guide: Seven load shedding friendly places to dine at
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have had a tough week all round, with Eskom’s unrelenting power black outs carrying the nation into a frosty and dim beginning of July.
Meanwhile, the utility says it has managed to replenish its reserves and ease back on power cuts for a bit.
While the nation waits for a brighter tomorrow, here are a few places you can consider when escaping the dark.
MOTHERLAND COFFEE CO
The popular work and meeting spot is ideal for load shedding afternoons, when you’d rather work than waste away at home.
For leisure purposes, they offer a blend of Ethiopian Sidamo and Rwandan Kivu coffee beans in an extra-large cup, along with a fresh serving of salads, wraps and paninis of your choice.
It is located across several locations in Johannesburg including Benmore Gardens, BluBird Centre and at the corner of 7th and 3rd avenues in Parktown North.
BELLAGIO
Seafood risotto, zucchini fritters and the best soufflé in the business, Illovo's Bellagio is an uncanny way to escape to Italy.
Expect freshly baked bread and an exciting and stylish interior insulated with the smell of fresh basil, turning your dining experience into an utterly delicious adventure.
PROTEA HOTEL FIRE & ICE! MA
It's perfect for a splurgy, date night or a well-deserved catch-up session with friends.
Situated in Melrose Arch, the hotel is a great place to make beautiful memories with live entertainment, delicious drink and meal pairings and a lavish interior to match.
THE WHIPPET COFFEE SHOP
This Linden coffee shop brings a touch of hipster cool to modern-day suburbia.
The Whippet is a buzzing crowd-pleaser, ideal for crisp Saturday mornings as they offer you their potato rosti breakfast with poached eggs and homemade hollandaise.
You can also enjoy a simple after-work treat with café-style burger sliders and drinks or their delicious coffee selection.
CHE ARGENTINE GRILL
Spend a little quality time with family at Che Argentine Grill. Enjoy a range of tapas, and tasty sides as well as a diverse vegetarian menu to pick from.
From the meaty mains packed with ravioli filled with spinach to ricotta and walnuts served with Napolitana sauce, take up the chance to wine and dine with the ones you treasure most.
PIGALLE
Established in 2004 and found in Sandton’s Michelangelo Towers, Pigalle Restaurant is renowned for its seafood.
The restaurant is an upmarket and exclusive experience complimented by fresh seafood and classic Portuguese flavours.
The high rise building makes Sandton’s skyline its home – a perfect setting for an intimate and romantic dinner with the stars.
CAFE DEL SOL
Superb food packed with heart is what best describes Café del Sol. Expect wholesome, satisfying meals that delight the eyes and taste buds.
If you want the finest and freshest ingredients served hot from pan to plate, then the restaurant is a wonderful choice.
In Cape Town for the weekend? Find out what to do there.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Seven load shedding friendly places to dine at
