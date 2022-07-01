We're not twisting anyone's arm with ZEP court action - Helen Suzman Foundation





The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) says it is stunned by the response of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to their court action on the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

In a statement, Motsoaledi said _'_South Africa is now under the dictatorship of some of the NGOs, with some having faceless and dubious funders. Their ultimate aim is to assist in the dislodgement of the government of the day from power by all means available.'

The foundation is taking to the department to court ahead of the looming expiry date of the ZEPs.

Speaking to Ray White, Helen Suzman Foundation executive director Nicole Fritz says proper processes need to be followed.

It's not like we are twisting anyone's arm or holding a gun to anyone's head. What we have done is use the route that is available for a peaceful resolution of a dispute in a constitutional democracy. Nicole Fritz, Executive director - Helen Suzman Foundation

If we lose the court action, we will accept the court ruling. Nicole Fritz, Executive director - Helen Suzman Foundation

Listen to the full interview below: