We're not twisting anyone's arm with ZEP court action - Helen Suzman Foundation
The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) says it is stunned by the response of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to their court action on the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).
In a statement, Motsoaledi said _'_South Africa is now under the dictatorship of some of the NGOs, with some having faceless and dubious funders. Their ultimate aim is to assist in the dislodgement of the government of the day from power by all means available.'
The foundation is taking to the department to court ahead of the looming expiry date of the ZEPs.
Speaking to Ray White, Helen Suzman Foundation executive director Nicole Fritz says proper processes need to be followed.
RELATED: HSF heads to court over govt move to cancel Zim Exemption Permits
It's not like we are twisting anyone's arm or holding a gun to anyone's head. What we have done is use the route that is available for a peaceful resolution of a dispute in a constitutional democracy.Nicole Fritz, Executive director - Helen Suzman Foundation
If we lose the court action, we will accept the court ruling.Nicole Fritz, Executive director - Helen Suzman Foundation
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom
The utility said it will take a few weeks for its power generation system to fully recover to pre- strike levels.Read More
Complex pipeline network and high water levels complicated Khaya Magadla search
Rescue workers retrieved Magadla’s body in a waste pipeline near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday - a devastating end to a painstaking operation that gripped the nation.Read More
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
We hope Khaya Magadla's family will finally find closure - City of Joburg
The 6-year-old who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month, was found in one of the three pipelines leading out of the sewer split chamber on Sunday.Read More
Inhaling carbon monoxide could be deadly
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.Read More
The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found
Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy's body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.Read More
Anger as KZN SGBs are stripped of powers to buy textbooks
Thabo Mdluli spoke to KZN's NAPTOSA Provincial Chief Executive Thirona Moodley about this decision and the reaction of the schools.Read More
Monkeypox: Here's what we know about the spread of the disease in SA, so far
Sara-Jayne King spoke to Professor Adrian Puren - executive director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
'Oscar Pistorius fulfills victim-offender dialogue with Steenkamps'
Pistorius was convicted for murder in 2015.Read More