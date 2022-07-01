Politics, patronage undermining Eskom efforts of dealing with power crisis: BUSA
Business Unity South Africa (Busa) says many of the problems at Eskom aren't necessarily technical, but more political in nature.
Busa's energy manager, Happy Khambule was in conversation with Clement Manyathela on the current load shedding crisis at the power utility.
Eskom has implemented stage 6 power cuts into the weekend as wage negotiations between unions - the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) are ongoing.
Khambule has called on South Africans to support Eskom leadership in their efforts to turn around the ailing power utility.
Khambule believes that the board and CEO, Andre de Ruyter, are trying, by all means, to keep the lights on.
To be honest, we know what the problems are and they are not necessarily only in technical nature, many of them are political in nature, many of them are legislative and also there is a lot of negative patronage network that are still there that are undermining the current work that leadership of Eskom is undertaking.Happy Khambule, Energy manager - Business Unity South Africa
I think it's not really about the leadership, it is really that as a collective are we able to put in place the necessary measures and needs to make sure that the work of leadership is supported and carried through.Happy Khambule, Energy manager - Business Unity South Africa
Meanwhile, the CEO of Black Business Council, Kganki Matabane, who joined in the conversation, argued that the current crisis at Eskom should be the end of the road for Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.
You will know that any CEO that cannot turn around the company in two years to three years , he is not worth to be the CEO. When you start to check since the appointment, things have gotten worse, we have been on stage four even before the strike, so the problem is that CEO instead of solving the problem, he is always on TV and giving excuses.Kganki Matabane, CEO - Black Business Council
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Bonga Dlulane/EWN
