Home Affairs extends operating hours during winter school holidays
School holidays see the Department of Home Affairs buckilng under pressure due to mainly parents applying for travel permits for their children.
With this reality, the department has sought to extend its hours to accommodate citizens who want to collect identity documents (ID).
In a statement on Thursday, Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the extension of the two-hour operating period at selected offices until 15 July 2022.
However, this is only for the application and collection of Smart ID cards and passports.
“This extension is critical for service delivery. It is part of our many strategies to eliminate long queues at our offices while ensuring that people receive the enabling documents they apply for. We will ensure that every client that is inside these selected offices at the time of closing receives services,” said minister Motsoaledi.
In addition, the department encourages visitors to schedule appointments with Home Affairs offices at convenient times using the Branch Appointment Booking System.
The department has provided a list of selected offices that are operating during extended hours, it is available here.
This article first appeared on EWN : Home Affairs extends operating hours during winter school holidays
Source : Tshepo Lesole/EWN
