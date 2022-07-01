We miss hunting locusts, eating Christmas lunch as children, say callers
On Friday 702 callers reminisced about their childhoods.
Callers shared with Clement Manyathela some of their fondest memories, and what they miss the most from when they were growing up.
And Manyathela heard all sorts of things - from people missing hunting locusts to make for dinner, to going on holidays as a family and indulging in rare delicacies.
I miss locust hunting and those were the good days because we were making seshebo.Teledi, Caller - Nylstroom
I miss Christmas where you used to eat bread with jam and until this day, there are things we used to eat on Christmas day.Zebedia, Caller - Johannesburg
What I miss most is going on holiday to Mozambique, going and eating custard apple and you don't see them in this country anymore. It's a fruit and it is divine and the smell is delicious and one of the best fruit in the world.Paula, Caller - Cullinan
