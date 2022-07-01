Eskom wage talks: 'We definitely won’t get a deal today'
It looks like South Africans cannot get a break from load shedding just yet, with stage 6 in effect from 4 pm on Friday and stage 4 in effect over the weekend.
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the progress of the negotiations between Eskom and union workers.
Part of the reason for the frequent energy cuts is power constraints caused by striking workers over wage disagreements.
The stage 6 load shedding is apparently costing the country R4 billion per day with R1.54 billion spent on diesel for the month of June.
The wage negotiations are set to continue on Friday but according to Mahlakoana, we will not see a deal reached on the same day.
We definitely won’t get a deal today, the process itself does not allow for that level of speed… We are going to see a couple more weeks of this back and forth but if this offer does get the favour that union leaders are hoping it will, then we may see this process moving faster and an agreement in the coming week.Theto Mahlakoana, EWN reporter
