NGOs to Motsoaledi: Retract statement on Helen Suzman Foundation, and apologise





The statement by Home Affairs in response to the Helen Suzman Foundation's (HSF) bid to challenge the expiry of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) in court was 'unfairly critical and vilifying', according to Corruption Watch.

The organisation, together with others has called on Minister Aaron Motsoaledi - who earlier this week accused the foundation of 'blackmailing the nation' over the expiry of ZEPs, to retract the statement, and apologise.

The foundation's court application is challenging Home Affairs' decision to not extend ZEPs beyond December 2022.

Head of the legal and investigations unit at Corruption Watch, Nicki Van 't Riet, said that the statement made by Motsoaledi was unfairly critical not only towards the foundation but the NGO sector as a whole, calling out Motsoaledi to retract his statement.

She added that these statements are an attack on civil society in the country, which could potentially whittle down the country's strides in democracy and infringe on South Africa's Bill of Rights - which protects civil society and the public's rights to approach a competent court.

Just being able to approach a court, I mean, it's a fundamental right that is entrenched in our Bill of Rights which says that anybody, including NGOs in the public sector have the right to approach a competent court when they feel like it's in the public interest to do so. It will have a huge impact on democratic rights should we not be in a position to do so. Nicki Van 't Riet - head of legal and investigations unit - Corruption Watch

Also under discussion was an issue relating to section 27 of the Constitution and Section 4 of the National Health Act - which states that all pregnant women and children under the age of six have a right to freely access public healthcare regardless of their immigration status.

Legal researcher at SECTION27 Mbali Baduza says that there has been a troubling history of immigrants being denied healthcare or receiving poor service from public healthcare professionals, something that especially impacts vulnerable persons.

Though no statement has been received yet from the state regarding an application to confirm the position in law, Baduza says that the infringement of these rights would greatly affect the country's strides in decreasing the child and pregnant women morbidity and fatality rate.

We should be receiving a response in the next two weeks but, nevertheless, the law stands as it is and if it is to be challenged, it has to be done so lawfully and Gauteng cannot just simply promulgate legislation and policy that is contrary to national law and the Constitution without justification and we haven't seen that yet. Mbali Baduza, Legal researcher - SECTION27

Listen to the full interview below.

