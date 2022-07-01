Scrap the darkness and negativity: Here are the week's heartwarming stories
It is easy to be consumed by the ills that surround us and they can heavily weigh us down.
The COVID-19 pandemic, surging fuel and food prices, monkeypox, poor governance, high unemployment and crime are just some of the challenges that give one a negative outlook on life.
With this said, it is crucial for one to look at the brighter side of life and draw in some positivity.
Mandy Wiener spoke to the founder of Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque about the good things that happened in South Africa this week.
The head chef and owner of Emazulwini restaurant Mmabatho Molefe (27) has been placed on The World's 50 Best’s 50 Next list. Her modern Zulu restaurant - which fuses traditional Zulu food with fine dining - is located at the V&A Waterfront Cape Town.
In another heart-warming piece of news, a man reached out to help a homeless child who was digging out of a dustbin for recyclables. Little did the child know that he would take him in as a foster child the next day. Moreover, the man and his partner intend to adopt the child.
The US Discovers the Electric Kettle!
The New York Times published an article talking about the discovery of the electric kettle. For crying out loud it's 2022! The article looks like something out of the 1950s and has certainly given many something to laugh about during the dark times.
To hear more, listen to the full audios below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113299520_ok-gesture-with-smiling-happy-face-concept-over-blue-background.html?vti=lnustaolvfil1r88zf-1-9
