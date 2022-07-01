Google South Africa down after failing to renew local domain
JOHANNESBURG - Google South Africa is down after the company failed to renew its local domain.
Users who have tried to access the search engine have received error messages since early on Friday morning.
Industry experts believe the lack of oversight at the tech giant is the cause of the error.
Editor-in-chief at Stuff Magazine Toby Shapshak told Eyewitness News the company's downtime would have a ripple effect on other businesses.
South Africans struggling to surf the net on Friday morning have Google to blame after the company failed to pay its annual subscription fee.
Users on social media raised the flag, claiming attempts to use the search engine were unsuccessful.
is the google search engine down? or is it just on safari? or is it just me?— Jamila (جميلة) 🇵🇸 (@jxmilaaa) June 30, 2022
Is google down or is it my phone?— Zoe (@madamzoe) July 1, 2022
Google SA forgetting to renew their domain name is the most South African thing I’ve heard.— Jen and Tonic (@JennaJayLange) July 1, 2022
Shapshak said the domain expired last week Saturday.
It's only expected back up once the company pays a small fee, which according to Shapshak is less than R100.
He described the lack of foresight as a strategic fail: “The fact that it hasn't renewed and that no one knew about it and it's come to the point that you can’t google or use google.co.za is mindboggling. It's the kind of thing you expect a loss cop, Eskom engineers or technicians to do wrong, not one of the world's wealthiest, high-tech companies ever.”
Google, which generates a bulk of its revenue from advertising, is expected to lose some big business in the meantime.
This article first appeared on EWN : Google South Africa down after failing to renew local domain
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/O5v8heKY4cI
More from Local
SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom
The utility said it will take a few weeks for its power generation system to fully recover to pre- strike levels.Read More
Complex pipeline network and high water levels complicated Khaya Magadla search
Rescue workers retrieved Magadla’s body in a waste pipeline near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday - a devastating end to a painstaking operation that gripped the nation.Read More
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
We hope Khaya Magadla's family will finally find closure - City of Joburg
The 6-year-old who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month, was found in one of the three pipelines leading out of the sewer split chamber on Sunday.Read More
Inhaling carbon monoxide could be deadly
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.Read More
The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found
Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy's body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.Read More
Anger as KZN SGBs are stripped of powers to buy textbooks
Thabo Mdluli spoke to KZN's NAPTOSA Provincial Chief Executive Thirona Moodley about this decision and the reaction of the schools.Read More
Monkeypox: Here's what we know about the spread of the disease in SA, so far
Sara-Jayne King spoke to Professor Adrian Puren - executive director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
'Oscar Pistorius fulfills victim-offender dialogue with Steenkamps'
Pistorius was convicted for murder in 2015.Read More
More from Business
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
Unions: Eskom must improve 3 issues for wage talks to move forward
Negotiations between the power utility and unions resumed on Friday morning after reaching a dead-end last week.Read More
What legal options do Eskom, govt have to force workers to return to work?
With the ongoing power outages coming as a result of strike action, what can be done to get people back to work?Read More
Unclaimed assets of R33.5 billion in SA - could some of the money be yours?
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Rosemary Lightbody, Senior Policy Adviser at the Association for Savings and Investment SA.Read More
Eskom lowers power cuts to stage 4 but stage 6 to return
Eskom said it had managed to replenish its emergency reserves and that the country had been moved to stage 4 power cuts.Read More
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member
Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence.Read More
Property giant Growthpoint battling to get diesel for generators to properties
The Money Show interviews Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management at Growthpoint Properties, amid the power crisis.Read More
SA is 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding - Eskom
Eskom said stage 8 would be implemented if there's a shortage of 8,000 megawatts on the national grid.Read More