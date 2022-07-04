Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan
Earlier this year, financial service provider Old Mutual performed a social experiment featuring 8 South African families, a grocery store and a harsh reality check.
In a grocery store recreated by Old Mutual, each family’s breadwinner was asked to fill up a trolley with their usual supply of monthly goods, scanning each item as they go along. What they didn’t know is that the prices were adjusted for inflation based on their predicted year of retirement, and the provided budget was based on how much they would receive as a pensioner once retired.
The results were shocking.
Malusi Ndlovu, Director at Old Mutual Corporate, sat down with Clement Manyathela to explain the purpose of this social experiment, how the results will be used and why a retirement fund is a responsibility for both employees and employers.
All the families were over budget, some by 800%. It was quite a shock for a lot of them. We had to provide counselling and financial advisers just so that they could feel comfortable and understand that its not the end of the world.Malusi Ndlovu, Director, Old Mutual Corporate
Listen to the full conversation below:
Ndlovu mentions how retirement seems very distant to people and how that mindset can deter someone from planning accordingly. He also notes that this is applicable to every working person and how Old Mutual plans to increase awareness around the importance of a well-structured retirement fund.
Retirement is very far. As human beings its very difficult to put ourselves in our shoes of our future selves.Malusi Ndlovu, Director, Old Mutual Corporate
We estimate that in order to replace your income, you need to save fifteen percent of your salary for thirty years which is quite a lot and start as soon as possibleMalusi Ndlovu, Director - Old Mutual Corporate
Old Mutual SuperFund is the corporate's flagship umbrella retirement fund solution, created specifically to meet the diverse employee benefit needs of all types of employers and employees - in one holistic solution. At the same time, it offers the one thing that every employer and employee wants when designing the financial future they desire – more choice and flexibility. It is also South Africa’s largest commercial umbrella fund (by members and assets under management).
To find out more about Old Mutual’s retirement solution, check out the Old Mutual SuperFund website and get your retirement planned properly today.
More from Business
JHB City Power increases price of electricity, you’re now paying 7.47% more
As of 1 July, residents and business have been expected to pay 7.47% more for power.Read More
Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday
The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in the morning to receive feedback from branches on the proposal that could help lift some of the pressure on the national grid.Read More
Unions to present Eskom wage offer to members
Mandy Wiener interviews NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu and Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at Eyewitness News.Read More
Load shedding: More accountability needed from those in power
Mandy Wiener spoke to managing director at EE Business Intelligence Chris Yelland about the regular load shedding.Read More
Motorists to pay a lot more for fuel as new prices to kick in on Wednesday
The Mineral Resources and Energy Department has announced a massive increase in the price of fuel that will kick in this Wednesday.Read More
NUM gives update on wage talks with Eskom as load shedding weighs on SA
Wasanga Mehana spoke to Highveld regional chairperson at NUM, Bizza Motubatse, about the status of the negotiations with the power utility.Read More
It's another week of power cuts for SA as Eskom warns recovery will take weeks
Eskom has blamed the ongoing wage strike for the power cuts but even after some workers returned to their posts, Eskom's system has remained vulnerable.Read More
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
Unions: Eskom must improve 3 issues for wage talks to move forward
Negotiations between the power utility and unions resumed on Friday morning after reaching a dead-end last week.Read More
More from Africa
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president
Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the southern and northern regions.Read More
Energy sector moves up a gear
Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector.Read More
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU
Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.Read More
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream
South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES.Read More
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways
It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.Read More
How much life insurance do you really need?
A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance.Read More
“Africa is an amazing continent with so much potential”
Africa’s first Nobel laureate in Literature leads the way at the University of Pretoria-hosted African Genius Awards.Read More
How your morning coffee can help the environment
Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how:Read More
More from Lifestyle
From religion to identity: Navigating evolving belief systems in families
Clement Manyathela speaks to CEO and psychologist at Neo-Psych Services Palesa Radebe about how families can navigating difference in beliefs.Read More
What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment
There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.Read More
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'
Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.Read More
WATCH: Family giving dad final drink of rum and coke go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Nigerian official fake fainting during Q & A goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Kfm Best of the Cape Awards is back — Nominate the best of the best in the Cape
Building on the massive success of last year’s campaign, YOU are once again invited to nominate your favourites across 30 wide-ranging categories.Read More
Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special
Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album
John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination.Read More
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars
Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club feature.Read More