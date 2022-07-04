Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan





Earlier this year, financial service provider Old Mutual performed a social experiment featuring 8 South African families, a grocery store and a harsh reality check.

In a grocery store recreated by Old Mutual, each family’s breadwinner was asked to fill up a trolley with their usual supply of monthly goods, scanning each item as they go along. What they didn’t know is that the prices were adjusted for inflation based on their predicted year of retirement, and the provided budget was based on how much they would receive as a pensioner once retired.

The results were shocking.

Malusi Ndlovu, Director at Old Mutual Corporate, sat down with Clement Manyathela to explain the purpose of this social experiment, how the results will be used and why a retirement fund is a responsibility for both employees and employers.

All the families were over budget, some by 800%. It was quite a shock for a lot of them. We had to provide counselling and financial advisers just so that they could feel comfortable and understand that its not the end of the world. Malusi Ndlovu, Director, Old Mutual Corporate

Listen to the full conversation below:

Ndlovu mentions how retirement seems very distant to people and how that mindset can deter someone from planning accordingly. He also notes that this is applicable to every working person and how Old Mutual plans to increase awareness around the importance of a well-structured retirement fund.

Retirement is very far. As human beings its very difficult to put ourselves in our shoes of our future selves. Malusi Ndlovu, Director, Old Mutual Corporate

We estimate that in order to replace your income, you need to save fifteen percent of your salary for thirty years which is quite a lot and start as soon as possible Malusi Ndlovu, Director - Old Mutual Corporate

Old Mutual SuperFund is the corporate's flagship umbrella retirement fund solution, created specifically to meet the diverse employee benefit needs of all types of employers and employees - in one holistic solution. At the same time, it offers the one thing that every employer and employee wants when designing the financial future they desire – more choice and flexibility. It is also South Africa’s largest commercial umbrella fund (by members and assets under management).

To find out more about Old Mutual’s retirement solution, check out the Old Mutual SuperFund website and get your retirement planned properly today.