Assault case against Malema, Ndlozi postponed to 29 September





The assault case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to 29 September for judgment.

The pair appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on assault charges on Friday morning.

They are alleged to have assaulted lieutenant colonel Johannes Venter in 2018 at the funeral service of late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways.

They claim they had been denied access to the funeral proceedings.

Taking to the witness stand, Ndlozi painted a picture of self-defence in his testimony.

[IN PICTURES] Judgement in the #malemandlozicase is set down to be handed on 29 September 2022 at the Randburg Magistrates Court.



EFF Leader Julius Malema & MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared at the court today for their assault trial. | @buhlembhele_ pic.twitter.com/v3c8qrs9iH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 1, 2022

He argued that Venter was greater in statue than he was adding that he would annihilate him if they were to fight.

Malema agreed with his explanation.

Speaking outside the court, he said they had no means to attack or fight off Venter but tried to defend themselves.

“We were mourning, it was an emotional day and if anything that we didn’t even suspect would happen comes and threatens our right to bury Miss Winnie Mandela, you would respond in the manner we did.”

Malema added that he was confident that they would win the case in September.

