Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo: I appreciate that my work allows me to be me
Multi-award-winning media personality, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo joined Gugu Mhlungu to talk about her acting and tv presenting career, being hospitalised with Covid-19 and being back on our tv screens with her latest television show Suxoka - translated, don’t lie, coming to our screens in July.
Mdoda-Nxumalo says her work, which has largely centred on relationships, was never really intentional.
"As you're saying it now, it really hit me...it hasn't been intentional but I think just being the person that I am - I think that's where God led me...in some sort of way to bring together communities...When I started OPW it was just really about celebrating love because that is really who I am at my core...everything has been intentional from God's side and me that I just follow what I love."Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo - actor and tv presenter
She told Mhlungu she was always the soft-hearted child who wore her heart on her sleeve and considers it a great privilege to walk life on camera with people - sharing in all their joys, pain and moments some would rather keep hidden.
Growing up I've always been emotional, wearing my heart on my sleeve. I really want to take care of people's hearts and I don't really want people to leave my space feeling worse than they came in...I quite appreciate the fact that the work allows me to be me in that regard...Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo - actor and tv presenter
I just love love, I love happy people, the cliche of wanting the world to be better.Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo - actor and tv presenter
