A Tembisa recorder programme transforms young lives through the gift of music
The Yamaha Recorder Programme, initially launched in May, teaches under-privileged grade 3 and 4 learners how to play the recorder.
Nokuphila is a school for vulnerable children in an informal settlement on the western border of Tembisa.
Moses opened the programme after seeing a cluster of young school children in a taxi entering a state-funded school while he dropped his child off at an upper-middle class school.
He said it prompted him to think about his own childhood and the education inequalities he witnessed as a child.
He explains how children in upper-middle class and private schools are exposed to a variety of aspects especially in the arts as opposed to government schools.
It reminded me of my upbringing and the difference in education standards. Not only that, but it's in the current economic climate and even educational dynamic that you'd find opportunities are presented at different levels at different types of schools.Roland Moses, Musician and composer
Just learning about the instrument itself is self empowerment. We are doing a study on the emotional development and just more positivity and just the kids having more confidence..Roland Moses, Musician and composer
Moses shared the noticeable difference in the children, adding that the look visibly more confident in themselves.
Listen to the audio for more.
