Doctor on load shedding: 'We are playing Russian roulette with our patients'
Continuous power cuts have a devastating effect on South Africa's hospitals.
Moreover, it affects patients with specific healthcare needs.
Thabo Mdluli spoke to prof Adam Mahomed from Charlotte Maxeke about the impact of constant power cuts on the healthcare system.
One listener called in to share the story of her father who was on oxygen but was struggling to replace his smaller oxygen cylinder which he relied on during load shedding. Without having access to his oxygen he could suffer serious health complications. This is not a problem exclusive to private citizens.
Hospitals are buckling under pressure due to load shedding - which puts people's lives at stake.
On a daily basis, we are playing Russian roulette with our patients, whenever we are switching off the hospitals' electricity supply.Prof Adam Mahomed, doctor Charlotte Maxeke
While there are batteries and generators to power some of the machines, they cannot cope with the frequency of load shedding.
As a result, some of the machines break down.
In addition, it is also becoming financially unviable for hospitals to run with the cost of diesel, generators and machine repairs.
Lives will be lost if change does not come soon enough.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on EWN : Doctor on load shedding: 'We are playing Russian roulette with our patients'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sudok1/sudok11811/sudok1181100068/113944279-medical-equipment-on-the-background-of-group-of-health-workers-in-the-icu-.jpg
More from Local
SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom
The utility said it will take a few weeks for its power generation system to fully recover to pre- strike levels.Read More
Complex pipeline network and high water levels complicated Khaya Magadla search
Rescue workers retrieved Magadla’s body in a waste pipeline near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday - a devastating end to a painstaking operation that gripped the nation.Read More
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
We hope Khaya Magadla's family will finally find closure - City of Joburg
The 6-year-old who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month, was found in one of the three pipelines leading out of the sewer split chamber on Sunday.Read More
Inhaling carbon monoxide could be deadly
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.Read More
The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found
Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy's body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.Read More
Anger as KZN SGBs are stripped of powers to buy textbooks
Thabo Mdluli spoke to KZN's NAPTOSA Provincial Chief Executive Thirona Moodley about this decision and the reaction of the schools.Read More
Monkeypox: Here's what we know about the spread of the disease in SA, so far
Sara-Jayne King spoke to Professor Adrian Puren - executive director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
'Oscar Pistorius fulfills victim-offender dialogue with Steenkamps'
Pistorius was convicted for murder in 2015.Read More