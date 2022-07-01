IPID to probe police involvement in Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm saga





CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirmed it would probe the alleged involvement of police officers in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm saga.

This was in connection with the alleged theft of millions in foreign currency at the farm.

The former head of the State Security Agency Arthur Fraser opened a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa in June, claiming there was an attempt to cover up the crime.

It was revealed later that the theft was reported to the Presidential Protection Unit as well as high-ranking officials who were covertly investigating the matter.

“As IPID, we have received a letter of complaint from the ATM [African Transformation Movement] party. We have requested them to present themselves to us or for an interview to be able to obtain a formal statement that will assist us to be able to make an assessment on whether their request can be fully investigated by the IPID,” said Ipid’s Lizzy Suping.

