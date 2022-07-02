'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars





Titled, _Rural Diamonds: Small Village, Big Dreams, _the sports documentary is about four sports stars from rural Eastern Cape namely: Zanele Mavimbela, Zintle Mpupha, Mfuneko Ngam, Lusapho April, who have gone to represent South Africa abroad.

The film spotlights the upbringing of the stars, the challenges they faced and overcame growing up and the drive and passion behind their achievements.

Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with Mpupha, join Amy MacIver on today’s Book/Film club feature.

Peter says his experience growing up, seeing youngsters playing sports, facing challenges and still going on to global stages is the motivation behind the documentary - to tell their stories of resilience to success.

This film was about trying to tell that story, trying to tell the story of people who come from small towns, who come from rural areas and how they kind of made it onto the global stage. Luyanda Peter, Film producer

Mpupha, who started playing cricket before switching rugby and has went on to represent the Springboks under 19 level, says making the switch was easy because it was persuaded by a professional rugby deal.

There is nothing special about being a woman in rugby, your office is a building and mine is a rugby field. Zinhle Mpupha, Rugby union player and documentary star

The production of the whole documentary was shot within 10 days and postproduction took months, says Peter.

The production signed a deal with the public broadcaster - SABC – and is expected to be released in July 2022 although the release time and exact date has not been confirmed yet.

