'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars
Titled, _Rural Diamonds: Small Village, Big Dreams, _the sports documentary is about four sports stars from rural Eastern Cape namely: Zanele Mavimbela, Zintle Mpupha, Mfuneko Ngam, Lusapho April, who have gone to represent South Africa abroad.
The film spotlights the upbringing of the stars, the challenges they faced and overcame growing up and the drive and passion behind their achievements.
Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with Mpupha, join Amy MacIver on today’s Book/Film club feature.
Peter says his experience growing up, seeing youngsters playing sports, facing challenges and still going on to global stages is the motivation behind the documentary - to tell their stories of resilience to success.
This film was about trying to tell that story, trying to tell the story of people who come from small towns, who come from rural areas and how they kind of made it onto the global stage.Luyanda Peter, Film producer
Mpupha, who started playing cricket before switching rugby and has went on to represent the Springboks under 19 level, says making the switch was easy because it was persuaded by a professional rugby deal.
There is nothing special about being a woman in rugby, your office is a building and mine is a rugby field.Zinhle Mpupha, Rugby union player and documentary star
The production of the whole documentary was shot within 10 days and postproduction took months, says Peter.
The production signed a deal with the public broadcaster - SABC – and is expected to be released in July 2022 although the release time and exact date has not been confirmed yet.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars
More from Lifestyle
Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special
Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album
John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination.Read More
South Africans are becoming increasingly reliant on painkillers
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Shaquir Salduker, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.Read More
Influencer culture in SA: Consumers demanding authenticity and honesty - expert
Recent studies also reveal that a growing number of consumers say that they’re more likely to trust what influencers say about brands much more than what brands say about themselves.Read More
A Tembisa recorder programme transforms young lives through the gift of music
John Maythem is joined by musician and composer, Roland Moses, to describe the sustainable music programme he created at Nokuphila School.Read More
We miss hunting locusts, eating Christmas lunch as children, say callers
Clement Manyathela spoke to callers about what they miss the most about their childhood.Read More
What James Bhemgee's story teaches us about the mistreatment of SA artists
Lester Kiewit spoke to Marlene le Roux - CEO at Artscape Theatre, about the life of James Bhemgee and what his death reveals about how the country neglects its artists.Read More
Scrap the darkness and negativity: Here are the week's heartwarming stories
Mandy Wiener spoke to the founder of Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque about some of the week's positve news.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Seven load shedding friendly places to dine at
Here are a few places you can consider going to escape the load shedding.Read More
More from Sport
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus
Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test series.Read More
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'
Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.Read More
F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur
"All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton.Read More
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba
Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned talent management agency Roc Nation.Read More
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA
“I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the media are valuable partners and similar unsavoury scenes cannot be allowed to happen ever again.Read More
Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory
He received 186 votes, while Ledwaba obtained 27 votes and Mohlabeng only received eight votes.Read More
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie
Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature.Read More
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn
Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.Read More