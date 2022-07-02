



Principals in KZN are up in arms after a decision by the province’s Department of Education to take away the power of school governing bodies to purchase textbooks.

Thabo Mdluli spoke to KZN's NAPTOSA Provincial Chief Executive Thirona Moodley about this decision and the reaction of the schools.

This decision was made around the South African Schools Act section 20 and affects around 600 schools in the province.

NAPTOSA is complaining about this decision and believes the department did not follow the necessary processes before withdrawing these functions.

The department has just sent out to specific schools, just over 600 of the schools actually, indicating that they are withdrawing the application, and this is really confusing us because these schools have already had the section 21C status for the past two years or more. So, the department really is not clear in what it is doing. Thirona Moodley, KZN's NAPTOSA Provincial Chief Executive

The section 21C status that was previously held by these schools means they are able to purchase textbooks and their service provider, which can ensure that textbooks and stationary arrive as quickly as possible, but the schools will no longer have this option.

This has gotten a strong reaction from the schools, who plan to appeal the decision, as they do not understand why these powers were taken away and why no clear reasoning was given beforehand.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.

This article first appeared on EWN : Anger as KZN SGBs are stripped of powers to buy textbooks