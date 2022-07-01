Malema slams State’s line of questioning in assault trial
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has slammed the line of questioning of State prosecutors in his assault trial.
He and Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are facing assault charges after allegedly attacking a police officer - lieutenant colonel Johannes Venter - in 2018 at the funeral service of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways.
They claim Venter denied them access to the funeral proceedings.
During questioning on Friday, the two were asked whether they took the time to find out who Venter's superior at the venue was before attacking him.
Speaking outside the Randburg Magistrates Court, Malema said the question was irrelevant considering the time the incident occurred.
“The argument that we should have looked for some senior is not here nor there because, at our state of mind that time, we were mourning, it was an emotional day.”
The case was postponed to 29 September for judgment.
This article first appeared on EWN : Malema slams State’s line of questioning in assault trial
