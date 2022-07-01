FNB customers frustrated as banking services were offline for hours





JOHANNESBURG - FNB customers have been left stranded and frustrated as the bank's online systems were down for hours.

The bank was hit by a major outage affecting its internet banking, mobile app and card transactions.

Numerous users took to social media to report issues in processing transactions online and at physical pay points.

FNB said it has resolved the issues with the digital channels and bank cards fully functional.

Dear FNB Eswatini customer, please be notified of the below. #FNBEswatini #FNB pic.twitter.com/3EvFDwtL4R — First National Bank (@FNBEswatini) July 1, 2022

FNB uvaliwe, labaNtu be Durban July bayikhiphe yonke imali. pic.twitter.com/PHFhvp38cu — S'bushe ne Dilozi (@SabhiCele) July 1, 2022

