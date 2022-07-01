FNB customers frustrated as banking services were offline for hours
JOHANNESBURG - FNB customers have been left stranded and frustrated as the bank's online systems were down for hours.
The bank was hit by a major outage affecting its internet banking, mobile app and card transactions.
Numerous users took to social media to report issues in processing transactions online and at physical pay points.
FNB said it has resolved the issues with the digital channels and bank cards fully functional.
Dear FNB Eswatini customer, please be notified of the below. #FNBEswatini #FNB pic.twitter.com/3EvFDwtL4R— First National Bank (@FNBEswatini) July 1, 2022
FNB... today of all days @FNBSA pic.twitter.com/tmIDYx9AIw— Babes weLeg day (@tina_blackrose) July 1, 2022
FNB uvaliwe, labaNtu be Durban July bayikhiphe yonke imali. pic.twitter.com/PHFhvp38cu— S'bushe ne Dilozi (@SabhiCele) July 1, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : FNB customers frustrated as banking services were offline for hours
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110433256_businesswoman-hand-using-smart-phone-tablet-payments-and-holding-credit-card-online-shopping-omni-ch.html?term=online%2Bpayment&vti=lx6zxorsvjdfr8hvz7-2-58
