Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album
Springbok Nude Girls, a staple South African rock band of the 90s, are still going strong as their album Partypocalypse has been nominated for the South African Music Awards best Rock Album of the year.
John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination.
The band, which is probably best know for their song _Blue Eyes _was formed in Cape Town and has been active on and off since around 1994.
The band is a little different now from how it was in the 90s as two of the members are now living overseas, so there are other musicians who fill in for them, but all the original members performed on the album.
The band has been nominated and won a SAMA four times according to Crous, so this album adds to their already impressive catalogue.
While the band members may all be in different places in their lives, compared to when they met and formed the band, its clear their legacy will be sticking around for some time.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
Let’s give it up for the artists who created albums that have had us ROCKING hard! #SAMA28 pic.twitter.com/ozRGr5pkNt— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) June 7, 2022
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album
