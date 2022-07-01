'Oscar Pistorius fulfills victim-offender dialogue with Steenkamps'
Oscar Pistorius has been transferred back to the Atteridgeville Correctional facility in Tshwane after meeting with the family of the late Reeva Steenkamp.
The former paralympian - who is serving a more than 13-year and five months sentence for killing Steenkamp in 2013 - was sent to St. Albans Correctional Centre in 2021 for the purpose of a victim-offender dialogue (VOD) in the Eastern Cape
Pistorius was convicted for murder in 2015.
The Department of Correctional Services confirmed this in a statement on Friday.
"It was in November 2021 when we issued a statement on the need for Pistorius to be at St Albans Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape, as the victims were based in Gqeberha. We can now confirm that the VOD process has been fulfilled.
"There is a need to emphasise that inmates are required to partake in the VOD as part of their rehabilitation path wherein they are able to acknowledge the harm they have caused to their victims and the society at large," it reads.
The department further noted that Pistorius would continue his sentence at the original centre adding that the VOD "does not equate to an end of sentence nor parole".
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Oscar Pistorius fulfills victim-offender dialogue with Steenkamps'
More from Local
SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom
The utility said it will take a few weeks for its power generation system to fully recover to pre- strike levels.Read More
Complex pipeline network and high water levels complicated Khaya Magadla search
Rescue workers retrieved Magadla’s body in a waste pipeline near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday - a devastating end to a painstaking operation that gripped the nation.Read More
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine
This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.Read More
We hope Khaya Magadla's family will finally find closure - City of Joburg
The 6-year-old who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month, was found in one of the three pipelines leading out of the sewer split chamber on Sunday.Read More
Inhaling carbon monoxide could be deadly
Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.Read More
The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found
Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy's body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.Read More
Anger as KZN SGBs are stripped of powers to buy textbooks
Thabo Mdluli spoke to KZN's NAPTOSA Provincial Chief Executive Thirona Moodley about this decision and the reaction of the schools.Read More
Monkeypox: Here's what we know about the spread of the disease in SA, so far
Sara-Jayne King spoke to Professor Adrian Puren - executive director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).Read More
Zim permits: Dept of Home Affairs welcomes withdrawal of legal challenge
The department came under fire last year after it announced it wouldn't be renewing the permits of almost 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals who fled the neighbouring country over a decade ago.Read More