Monkeypox: Here's what we know about the spread of the disease in SA, so far

Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom The utility said it will take a few weeks for its power generation system to fully recover to pre- strike levels. 3 July 2022 3:03 PM
Complex pipeline network and high water levels complicated Khaya Magadla search Rescue workers retrieved Magadla’s body in a waste pipeline near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday - a devastating end to a p... 3 July 2022 11:38 AM
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand... 3 July 2022 8:28 AM
DA threatens strike action over BELA Bill The BELA Bill proposes changes to the South African Schools Act which seeks to hand control to the Education Department in determi... 3 July 2022 12:48 PM
Assault case against Malema, Ndlozi postponed to 29 September The pair appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning on assault charges. 1 July 2022 3:02 PM
'The ANC is incapable of being renewed': Mervyn Bennun withdraws support for ANC John Maytham spoke to former ANC member Mervyn Bennun about his decision to withdraw his membership and support for the party. 1 July 2022 6:18 AM
NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand... 3 July 2022 8:28 AM
Unions: Eskom must improve 3 issues for wage talks to move forward Negotiations between the power utility and unions resumed on Friday morning after reaching a dead-end last week. 1 July 2022 6:17 PM
Google South Africa down after failing to renew local domain Users who have tried to access the search engine have received error messages since early on Friday morning. 1 July 2022 2:58 PM
Here's what we think of the Ford Mustang California Special Sara-Jayne King spoke to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 3 July 2022 8:58 AM
Springbok Nude Girls nominated for SAMA best rock album John Maytham spoke to the band’s guitarist Theo Crous about the album and the nomination. 2 July 2022 5:03 PM
'Rural Diamonds' - a sports documentary about the success of rural superstars Luyanda Peter, producer of this film along with one of the stars of the Zintle Mpupha, join Amy Maciver on today’s Book/Film club... 2 July 2022 2:07 PM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur "All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton... 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo: I appreciate that my work allows me to be me The multi-talented media personality says her work, which has largely centred on relationships, was never really intentional. 2 July 2022 12:56 PM
Sello Maake kaNcube to end youth month with empowering film lecture Award-winning actor and founder of The Sello Maake kaNcube Foundation, Sello Maake kaNcube talks about the upcoming Gauteng Film C... 28 June 2022 11:45 AM
Doccie another step in my healing process says Zephany Nurse: 'a story of hope' Sara-Jayne King talked to Zephany Nurse before the world premiere of 'Girl, Taken' at the Encounters Documentary Film Festival. 26 June 2022 7:25 AM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans. 29 June 2022 9:12 PM
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017. 29 June 2022 3:10 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
Energy sector moves up a gear Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector. 29 June 2022 4:19 PM
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
Local

Monkeypox: Here's what we know about the spread of the disease in SA, so far

2 July 2022 12:14 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
National Institute for Communicable Diseases NICD
Professor Adrian Puren
monkeypox

Sara-Jayne King spoke to Professor Adrian Puren - executive director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).
  • Two confirmed cases in SA, one in Gauteng and the other in the Western Cape
  • There are 5 000 cases detected in about 50 countries around the world
A man with a blistering monkeypox rash. © halfpoint/123rf.com

Western Cape health authorities have for called for calm after a second case of monkeypox was detected in South Africa earlier this week.

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness confirmed that a case of monkeypox was detected in Cape Town, following lab testing on 27th June 2022.

In South Africa, monkeypox is currently monitored by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and local cases are followed up by local contact-tracing teams.

Speaking to Sara-Jayne King, NICD's executive director, Professor Adrian Puren said there is no need for panic.

The risks are probably mild to low, especially in South Africa...the virus is not highly transmissible.

Professor Adrian Puren, executive director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases

It is a mild disease, in most instances. There's no concerns around hospitalisations, unless the individuals are immune compromised, or in children under the age of 8 where you can have more of a severe outcome.

Professor Adrian Puren, executive director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases

Gauteng and Western Cape health departments have obviously initiated the contact tracing, where that be forward or backward tracing to try and locate contacts.

Professor Adrian Puren, executive director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases

In other parts of the world, the U.K. has reported more than 1000 monkeypox cases, the most in Europe with Germany, Spain, Portugal, and France also reporting several hundred cases.

The symptoms associated with the disease include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills and exhaustion. This is followed by skin lesions or a blister-like rash, often on the face, feet and/or hands.

Members of the public who experience symptoms similar to monkeypox are urged to report to their nearest healthcare facility or health worker for diagnosis and treatment.

Health authorities insist it is not a highly contagious or easily transferable disease, as it needs close contact to be transferred.

The World Health Organization, at this time has not called it a public emergency of interest. The WHO says it will reassess in terms of the nature and spread of the virus.

Professor Adrian Puren, executive director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Monkeypox: Here's what we know about the spread of the disease in SA, so far




SA will have another week of stage 6 load shedding: Eskom

3 July 2022 3:03 PM

The utility said it will take a few weeks for its power generation system to fully recover to pre- strike levels.

Complex pipeline network and high water levels complicated Khaya Magadla search

3 July 2022 11:38 AM

Rescue workers retrieved Magadla’s body in a waste pipeline near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday - a devastating end to a painstaking operation that gripped the nation.

NPA heads to court for permission to sell Optimum Coal Mine

3 July 2022 8:28 AM

This comes after it filed a forfeiture application with the Pretoria High Court seeking permission to sell the multi-billion rand Optimum coal mine.

We hope Khaya Magadla's family will finally find closure - City of Joburg

3 July 2022 7:31 AM

The 6-year-old who fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month, was found in one of the three pipelines leading out of the sewer split chamber on Sunday.

Inhaling carbon monoxide could be deadly

2 July 2022 4:55 PM

Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions.

The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found

2 July 2022 4:45 PM

Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy's body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.

Anger as KZN SGBs are stripped of powers to buy textbooks

2 July 2022 12:58 PM

Thabo Mdluli spoke to KZN's NAPTOSA Provincial Chief Executive Thirona Moodley about this decision and the reaction of the schools.

'Oscar Pistorius fulfills victim-offender dialogue with Steenkamps'

1 July 2022 7:36 PM

Pistorius was convicted for murder in 2015.

Zim permits: Dept of Home Affairs welcomes withdrawal of legal challenge

1 July 2022 6:24 PM

The department came under fire last year after it announced it wouldn't be renewing the permits of almost 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals who fled the neighbouring country over a decade ago.

Malema slams State’s line of questioning in assault trial

1 July 2022 6:10 PM

He and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are facing assault charges after allegedly attacking a police officer at the funeral of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

Eskom to take disciplinary action against staff who embarked on unlawful strike

Local

'The ANC is incapable of being renewed': Mervyn Bennun withdraws support for ANC

Politics Local

Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Pepper spray claims and community complaints

Local

What legal options do Eskom, govt have to force workers to return to work?

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Ex-Iran president's daughter charged with propaganda, blasphemy

3 July 2022 7:00 PM

DormantYouth talks about their upcoming 'The Ante Experience’ in Alex

3 July 2022 6:52 PM

Shark attack kills two women in Egypt's Red Sea: ministry

3 July 2022 5:27 PM

