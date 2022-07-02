



A Benoni man has been sentenced to two life terms and 83 years after pleading guilty to raping his own children and using them for pornography.

The High Court in Pretoria sentenced the 41-year-old father on Friday for sexual assault, possession and production of child pornography, among other offences.

The offences took place in their home when the mother of the children was at work and the children were left in his care.

He was arrested last year after one of the children confided in a relative, who then reported the matter to the police.

The children had been left in his care by their mother who was at work when he committed the acts.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Lumka Mahanjana:

"The father pleaded guilty to all 426 charges against him...where he committed these offences, against his two stepsons and a daughter between 2012 and 2021."

This article first appeared on EWN : Benoni man who raped his children, used them for pornography gets 2 life terms