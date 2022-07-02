The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found
The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found, almost a month since he fell into a manhole in Dlamini, Soweto.
Joburg Emergency Services confirmed that the boy's body was discovered in a split chamber near the Eldorado Park Cemetery on Saturday.
It has been an intense 3-week search by rescue teams including many groups who scoured most parts in the South of Joburg looking for the child day in and day out.
#KhayalethuMagadla Following immense pressure and a resource-intensive operation MMC for Public Safety in the City of Joburg David Tembe says more than 30 manholes were searched over a period of 20 days. pic.twitter.com/aQp5Ttpa60— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2022
The Magadla family which celebrated the boy's birthday on 21 of June in his absence has never lost hope that his body would eventually be found.
The community in Dlamini has also been praying and visiting the family to offer comfort and support ensuring the family is not on its own during this tough time.
A pathology van took Magadla's body to a state mortuary after he was positively identified by his family.
The discovery brings both closure and relief to family and rescue personnel who have been tirelessly searching for the young boy.
The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found almost a month since he fell into a manhole in Dlamini, Soweto. #KhayalethuMagadla pic.twitter.com/4OWRrsmEzS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : The body of 6-year-old Khaya Magadla has been found
